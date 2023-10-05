The Taylor Swift Effect Is Real — Now Anyone Can Grow A Fanbase On This Startup Platform Open For Investment

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars and most well-known performers in the world. For 99.9% of people, reaching her level of fame will never happen. But that doesn't mean you should give up on the idea of growing your own fanbase.

Today, anyone with a smartphone and persistence can turn their personal brand into fame and riches. In addition to traditional social media, there are online platforms such as Fanbase that enable anyone to monetize their content through monthly subscriptions for access to photos, videos, audio chat rooms and more.

If you're intrigued by this business model but don't want to grow your own fanbase, you can get involved by investing in startups like Fanbase via the StartEngine platform.

Taylor Swift And The NFL

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard the rumors of Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce. That is a story in its own right, but the most intriguing news is the impact the supposed relationship has had on NFL ratings.

A recent game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, graced by Swift’s presence, attracted 27 million viewers, marking it as the most-viewed Sunday show since the previous Super Bowl.

Specifically, teen girl viewership surged by 53% compared to the first three weeks of "Sunday Night Football." Female audiences aged 18 to 24 rose by 24%, and those older than 35 saw a 34% increase. Overall, this meant over 2 million additional female viewers, as reported by NBC.

"[Taylor Swift's] stature is such that when she does something people follow," Marcus Collins, professor of marketing at Michigan Ross School of Business, told Yahoo Finance. "She's influencing a group of people, and those people are influencing each other and other people. There's a network effect that's at play."

It doesn't matter whether you're a Swiftie or not. This story of influence could have an impact on your future business and investing endeavors.

