Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner are among America's richest women, but far from the top. See the list:

From software and marijuana to beauty products and building supplies, these 100 American women make their fortunes across all business platforms.

Forbes recently released its list of the nation's Richest Self-Made Women and, for the sixth consecutive year, Wisconsin billionaire and GOP activist Diane Hendricks remains No. 1 on the list.

Also on the charts again: Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, who ranked No. 34 with a net worth of $740 million. Swift joined two other Tennessee women in the top 100: Entertainer Dolly Parton (No. 59 with a net worth of $440 million) and entrepreneur Cordia Harrington (No. 99 with a net worth of $240 million).

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

TV producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, 53, and Wana Brands edibles founder Nancy Whiteman, 64, are among eight newcomers.

The youngest female on the list is 25-year-old Kylie Jenner, valued at $680 million (No. 38) for her cosmetics line. The oldest: Gap co-founder Doris Fischer, who is worth $2.3 billion (No. 14) at age 96.

Top 10 richest women in the U.S.

The top 10 list included women aging in range from 90 to 64.

Here are the top 10 richest women in America ranked from the wealthiest at the top of the list:

Diane Hendricks, 76. Net worth: $15 billion. Source: Building Supplies Judy Love & family, 85. Net worth: $10.2 billion. Source: Gas stations Judy Faulkner, 79. Networth: $7.4 billion. Source: Heathcare software Lynda Resnick, 80. Networth: $5.3 billion. Source: Agriculture Thai Lee, 64. Networth: $4.8 billion. Source: IT provider Johnelle Hunt, 91. Networth: $4.4 billion. Source: Trucking Gail Miller, 79. Networth: $4.2 billion. Source: Car dealerships Marian Ilitch, 90. Networth: $4 billion. Source: Little Caesars Pizza Elizabeth Uihlein, 77. Networth: $3.7 billion. Source: Packing materials Peggy Cherng, 75,. Networth: $3.1 billion. Source: Fast food

Shonda Rhimes and Billy Porter attend the CAA New York Party at Maxwell Social (Tribeca) on June 09, 2023 in New York City.

The newbies:

Here are 8 newcomers to the 2023 list including one who made the top 10 list ranked from oldest (77) to youngest (35).

Elizabeth Uihlein, 77. Net worth: $3.7 billion. Source: Packaging materials, (No. 9)

Nancy Whiteman, 64. Networth: $225 million. Source: Edible marijuana, (No. 100)

Doreen Granpeesheh, 70. Networth: $350 million. Source: Healthcare, (No. 77)

Daphne Koller, 54. Networth: $365 million. Source: Software, (No. 75)

Shonda Rhimes, 53. Networth: $250 million. Source: TV shows, (No. 96)

Julia Cheek, 39. Networth: $260 million. Source: Healthcare tests, (No. 92)

Iman Abuzeid, 38. Networth: $350 million. Source: Healthcare marketplace, (No. 77)

Christina Cacioppo, 35. Networth: $385 million. Source: Software, (No. 71).

See the full list of the nation's 100 richest women here.

