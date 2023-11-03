Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taylor Wimpey:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£736m ÷ (UK£6.4b - UK£1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Taylor Wimpey has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Taylor Wimpey's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Taylor Wimpey.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Taylor Wimpey, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 23% five years ago. However it looks like Taylor Wimpey might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Taylor Wimpey has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Taylor Wimpey's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Taylor Wimpey is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Taylor Wimpey we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Taylor Wimpey isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

