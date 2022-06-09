Taylor's is No. 1 private university in Southeast Asia three years in a row

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's has again been named the number one private university in Southeast Asia by the QS World University Rankings for the third year in a row. Ranking at #284, the institution broke into the top 1% of universities in the world.

"We are appreciative of the trust that our community of students, academics, alumni, and industry partners have in us, which led to the unprecedented leap of 349 ranks in the global rankings in just 5 years. Despite being a young university, Taylor's has proven its mettle alongside some of the most elite institutions around the world.

"As an institution, we continue to reimagine and redefine the role of universities and our graduates in meeting the needs of this nation, and in many other nations where our international student community come from. Our innovative research and curriculum prepare our students to lead industries and impact societies amidst a rapidly changing socioeconomic landscape," said Professor Michael Driscoll, Vice Chancellor and President of Taylor's University.

Taylor's has also achieved spectacular results in other QS ranking exercises. These include the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 that saw Taylor's ranked 16th in the world for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject, defending its position as the highest-ranked Malaysian university in the world for the fifth time in a row, and also ranking 97th in Business and Management Studies, making the university the leading Southeast Asian private university in those respective fields.

This latest ranking comes on the back of Taylor's University's sterling performance in QS Asia University Rankings 2022 where it ranked 53 in Asia. The university is also ranked 16th in the world for the Graduate Employment Rate indicator in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022.

Taylor's relentless rise to new records is spurred by its network of over 200 university partners from around the world, and the Taylor'sphere learning ecosystem.

The university has also taken a progressive approach towards incorporating embedded entrepreneurialism, life skills and social innovation modules as well as multidisciplinary projects across the board. Additionally, all students will graduate with transcripts detailing both their academic and soft skills achievements – a pioneering approach that makes the institution the first of its kind in Asia.

