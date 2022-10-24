U.S. markets closed

Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Astellas Pharma’s Strategic Investment to Support the Development of Taysha’s AAV-based Gene Therapy Programs

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
·1 min read
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 25 at 8:00 AM ET

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast with slides to discuss Astellas Pharma’s strategic investment to support the development of two of Taysha’s AAV-based gene therapy programs, TSHA-102 for Rett syndrome and TSHA-120 for giant axonal neuropathy (GAN), on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, October 25, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time

Toll Free:

877-407-0792

International:

201-689-8263

Conference ID:

13734026

Webcast:

https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

 

 

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
carolyn.hawley@evokegroup.com


