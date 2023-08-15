Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) surges 196%; retail investors who own 35% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Taysha Gene Therapies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 9 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 196% price gain, insiders also received a 27% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Taysha Gene Therapies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taysha Gene Therapies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Taysha Gene Therapies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Taysha Gene Therapies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Taysha Gene Therapies is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that R. Session is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 11% of the stock. Paul Manning, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of Advisory Board.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Taysha Gene Therapies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.. Insiders own US$37m worth of shares in the US$137m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Taysha Gene Therapies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 11% of the Taysha Gene Therapies shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Taysha Gene Therapies (4 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

