Taysha Gene Therapies Insiders Added US$3.0m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Taysha Gene Therapies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Board Observer Paul Manning bought US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$2.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.70. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.51m shares worth US$3.0m. But they sold 549.10k shares for US$389k. Overall, Taysha Gene Therapies insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Taysha Gene Therapies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Taysha Gene Therapies shares over the last three months. In that time, insider R. Session dumped US$389k worth of shares. On the flip side, President Sukumar Nagendran spent US$3.4k on purchasing shares. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership Of Taysha Gene Therapies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Taysha Gene Therapies insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Taysha Gene Therapies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Taysha Gene Therapies, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Taysha Gene Therapies has 7 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

