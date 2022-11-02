U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
·1 min read
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, November 8, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time

Toll Free:

855-327-6387

International:

631-891-4304

Conference ID:

10020611

Webcast:

https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
carolyn.hawley@evokegroup.com


