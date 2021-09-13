U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.00
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,784.00
    +177.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,506.00
    +64.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.20
    +18.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +0.63 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,393.96
    -1,520.08 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.44
    -77.31 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.55
    +43.35 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

TBD Media launches 50 MENA Leaders campaign to highlight region's influence and transformation

·1 min read

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Region becomes focus of Global Thought Leadership campaign.

Internationally-renowned TBD Media Group are launching '50 MENA Leaders', a campaign to highlight thinkers and innovators shaping the future of the planet from within the MENA region.

Covering topic areas such as industry, technology, sustainability, advisory, finance and energy, the project is being launched in collaboration with Gulf News, the region's most-trusted English language news source.

Timed to coincide with Dubai Expo 2021, thought leaders from MENA's most forward-thinking businesses will appear in issue-led interviews to explore their approach, building on both ancient traditions and cutting edge technology to create a better future. These interviews will be available through the 50 MENA Leaders portal on the Gulf News website, reaching a truly global audience hungry to learn more about the region's growing economy.

A full list of organisations participating in the 50 MENA Leaders initiative will be released prior to the event.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1613311/TBD__Global_Thought_Leaders.mp4

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbd-media-launches-50-mena-leaders-campaign-to-highlight-regions-influence-and-transformation-301373644.html

SOURCE TBD Media

Recommended Stories

  • A Click Away

    For Nordstrom Rack, digital is giving it an advantage the hyper-competitive off-price channel.

  • Nordstrom’s Teri Bariquit Talks ‘Resilience’ in Face of Challenges

    During a tumultuous period, Nordstrom’s chief merchandising officer is proving that a little out-of-the-box thinking goes a long way.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Delivery companies are being squeezed between investors and new caps on fees

    Delivery from companies like DoorDash and Uber was first seen as lifeline for restaurants, but high fees has led to a backlash.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies

  • Most retirement plans haven’t been tapped despite pandemic: ICI

    In spite of the economic and financial stresses brought on by the pandemic, most Americans have not taken any withdrawals from their defined contribution (DC) retirement plans. The vast majority of U.S. retirement savers have continued to make contributions to their plans throughout the pandemic.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • South Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    Sep.13 -- James Lim, senior research analyst at Dalton Investments, discusses South Korea’s crackdown on tech, how it compares to a similar move by China and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • A Quiet Economic Calendar to Test Risk Sentiment and Dollar Appetite

    It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. The lack of stats will leave the markets to consider the economic outlook, which could fuel demand for the Dollar.

  • Build America Bonds, Advance Refundings Revived by House Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Build America Bonds are back. So is the ability to refinance debt that comes due years later on a tax-exempt basis. There’s also an increase, to $30 million from $10 million, in the amount of bonds that can be sold by small issuers and for which banks can deduct their cost of carry. And Native American tribes will find it easier to borrow in the municipal market, while companies will get a new tax credit for wages paid in U.S. possessions.These are among the proposals affecting th

  • The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

    Solar will be a key force in global energy transition, but the renewable boom is facing some glaring supply chain challenges

  • U.S. Stocks Expected to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    On Tuesday, Apple will hold its virtual product launch, at which it is expected to introduce the iPhone 13.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf