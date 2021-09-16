U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

TBD Media returns to Davos for third year of capturing global leaders' insights

·1 min read

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International media group shores up reputation for telling stories with a global impact.

The internationally-respected TBD Media team returns for a third year to Davos, Switzerland, for the latest round of interviews with prominent business leaders.

Each year, leaders from the public and private sectors gather in Davos to debate the challenges faced today by society and business alike, and to begin to draw up a roadmap to overcoming those challenges.

Capturing exclusive insights on the issues that are at the top of the global business agenda on film, TBD Media will be interviewing the world's most influential corporate and public figures ahead of the annual forum.

The issue-led interviews will be showcased at the Davos Interviews 2022 campaign hub, www.davosinterviews.com. The site will be regularly updated with thought leadership content on how economies can recover after Covid, the ongoing disparity of vaccine distribution around the world, geopolitical instability and the climate crisis. Expect to hear exclusive takes on the latest thinking shaping the economy, ecology, finance, technology, society, geopolitics and industry.

A full list of organisations participating in the Davos Interviews 2022 initiative will be released prior to the event.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626706/TBD_Media_Group.mp4

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbd-media-returns-to-davos-for-third-year-of-capturing-global-leaders-insights-301377687.html

SOURCE TBD Media

