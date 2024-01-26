Advertisement
TBIL, XBIL Inflows Surge: ETF Flows as of Jan. 25

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

TBIL

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

2,808.35

5,616.70

50.00%

XBIL

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

526.51

1,053.02

50.00%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

476.64

387,974.79

0.12%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

460.14

62,754.77

0.73%

BUFC

AB Conservative Buffer ETF

412.26

430.07

95.86%

VGLT

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

339.40

10,280.93

3.30%

IJR

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

296.22

76,392.65

0.39%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

281.53

48,178.43

0.58%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

252.34

61,762.79

0.41%

DFAC

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

226.44

24,840.20

0.91%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-609.29

34,925.63

-1.74%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-515.20

20,500.55

-2.51%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-477.40

18,094.95

-2.64%

IJS

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

-368.10

7,018.79

-5.24%

USFR

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

-214.26

17,294.59

-1.24%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

-203.34

104,632.57

-0.19%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-200.63

13,613.73

-1.47%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-189.51

32,801.20

-0.58%

LCTU

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

-182.78

1,364.86

-13.39%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-152.85

15,474.57

-0.99%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

25.64

6,715.26

0.38%

Asset Allocation

1.67

16,864.17

0.01%

Commodities

-164.96

125,641.96

-0.13%

Currency

-62.07

29,672.00

-0.21%

International Equity

114.64

1,341,970.88

0.01%

International Fixed Income

96.97

170,107.83

0.06%

Inverse

-112.87

14,666.89

-0.77%

Leveraged

150.84

81,739.34

0.18%

U.S. Equity

1,569.11

5,020,894.57

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

2,620.46

1,359,210.59

0.19%

Total:

4,239.43

8,167,483.49

0.05%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

