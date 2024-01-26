TBIL, XBIL Inflows Surge: ETF Flows as of Jan. 25
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,808.35
5,616.70
50.00%
526.51
1,053.02
50.00%
476.64
387,974.79
0.12%
460.14
62,754.77
0.73%
412.26
430.07
95.86%
339.40
10,280.93
3.30%
296.22
76,392.65
0.39%
281.53
48,178.43
0.58%
252.34
61,762.79
0.41%
226.44
24,840.20
0.91%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-609.29
34,925.63
-1.74%
-515.20
20,500.55
-2.51%
-477.40
18,094.95
-2.64%
-368.10
7,018.79
-5.24%
-214.26
17,294.59
-1.24%
-203.34
104,632.57
-0.19%
-200.63
13,613.73
-1.47%
-189.51
32,801.20
-0.58%
-182.78
1,364.86
-13.39%
-152.85
15,474.57
-0.99%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
25.64
6,715.26
0.38%
Asset Allocation
1.67
16,864.17
0.01%
Commodities
-164.96
125,641.96
-0.13%
Currency
-62.07
29,672.00
-0.21%
International Equity
114.64
1,341,970.88
0.01%
International Fixed Income
96.97
170,107.83
0.06%
Inverse
-112.87
14,666.89
-0.77%
Leveraged
150.84
81,739.34
0.18%
U.S. Equity
1,569.11
5,020,894.57
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
2,620.46
1,359,210.59
0.19%
Total:
4,239.43
8,167,483.49
0.05%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.