Tbit guarantees users’ transaction security, specially launches USDT subsidy plan

Tbit Global limited
·4 min read

Tbit is an innovative digital financial service platform serving global professional trading users.

Singapore, Singapore, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recently, in order to ensure the security of users' transactions, Tbit launched the usdt subsidy program Tbit shield. It is the new dark horse with the strongest contract. With mainstream institutions investing in digital currency, many ordinary users also began to hold digital currency and began to deeply participate in the field of digital derivatives. When it comes to digital asset derivatives trading, people will still look at the derivatives products of coin an, Huo coin and okex. However, in terms of focusing on the derivatives market, the platforms in the market still have their own styles.

Tbit is an innovative digital financial service platform serving global professional trading users. The digital financial service platform was jointly founded by Steven, a former senior executive of the wave field, and Raoul fried, a derivatives scientist in Singapore in February 2021. With mature ecological playing methods and professional derivatives R & D capabilities, it has rapidly developed into a global mainstream derivatives trading platform. At present, it has set up operating institutions in five regions around the world and has supported both Chinese and English versions.

Tbit's ecological layout and future planning are indomitable in the contract field.

Tbit platform will build a complete transaction ecosystem around encrypted asset transactions. Tbit ecology will cover five areas, including derivatives, currency, ecological pass, ecological partner and de seeding business.

Derivatives - a dual transaction protection mechanism independently developed to help traders maximize profits in an all-round way;

Currency - it supports nearly 10 popular asset transactions in the world, with strong transaction liquidity and smooth microsecond matching transactions;

Pass - a unique full deflation repurchase destruction mechanism, the growth of users will continuously precipitate the value of the platform, and all contributors will enjoy the dividend of platform growth;

Communities with outstanding contributions to the development of the platform can apply to become ecological partners, and ecological partners will receive a series of strategic support;

When the de minimization ecological development matures, the platform will gradually complete the de minimization deployment, and finallys realize the goal of co construction and shared community autonomy of the platform.

Eight advantages of Tbit, customer first, cutting through thorns and thorns.

1. Six characteristic functions, contract experience industry leader
2. The world's first contract dual incentive model
3. Focus on 15 mainstream currency derivatives services, Jia is fair and diverse
4. Self developed technology deployment and guaranteed capital security
5. Real matching, refusing to gamble, and withdrawing the income all the time
6. The core team is full of celebrities and has strong strength
7. Seychelles dual license plate
8. Exclusive risk protection fund of 100 BTCs

The six core functions of Tbit make Tbit unique.

Six transaction functions:
1. Split warehouse mode
One order, one position, and the position management is clear
2. Reverse billing
Long and short market reversal, one key to turn losses into profits
3. Flash Trading
Kanpan orders, an interface to see while down
4. Preset profit and loss stop
Complete all strategies in one step and deal with market changes easily
5. Stop profit and stop loss in batches
Different Jia grid stop profit, Zui big lock profit
6. One click close position
Quickly clear all positions and quickly return funds

The double incentive mode of Tbit contract leads the whole contract industry!

Raoul fried, chief derivatives scientist, launched a new derivatives tool based on the "non cooperative game equilibrium theory". Participating in the transaction can obtain the usdt welfare amount. When the single position profit or loss meets certain conditions, the usdt welfare can be unlocked and withdrawn directly. The welfare fund designed and developed by Tbit has a dual protection trading mechanism, which effectively breaks the Impossible Triangle of "safety, risk and income" of trading, and finally helps traders maximize their income.

Tbit has four major security transaction guarantees and double compensation function for accidental losses, which is an innovative function leading the industry. Double compensation for unexpected losses, reassurance for Zui in the whole network transaction, four security transaction guarantees, and compensation will be paid to the account within 24 hours.

Tbit shield program is a usdt subsidy program launched by Tbit to ensure user transaction security. Tbit takes out 5% of the daily service fee income and injects it into the "welfare fund" fund pool for compensation for all abnormal transactions. The welfare fund is based on the usdt of trc20, which can be traded and withdrawn. The following abnormal conditions will be double compensated by the welfare fund: Abnormal pin - double compensation; Abnormal position explosion - abnormal compensation; Slip point 30000 - double compensation; Network anomaly - double compensation.

Select the Tbit dual incentive exchange, and "three best" blessings - the highest rate of return, the strongest trading experience and the safest exchange in the whole network, so that users can be more assured and process their transactions. Tbit work together to continue the journey without stopping. Make the strongest new dark horse of the contract together.

Website: http://www.tbit.vip

CONTACT: Name: XiaofeiZhang Organization: Tbit Global limited Phone: 86-15730296343


