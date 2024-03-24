Advertisement
TC Bancshares Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.056 (vs US$0.36 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$14.9m (down 6.2% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$265.8k (down 85% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.8% (down from 11% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.056 (down from US$0.36 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TC Bancshares shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TC Bancshares (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

