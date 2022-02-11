U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.50
    -22.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,991.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,628.50
    -72.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.00
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.79
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1380
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,310.53
    -524.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.73
    -17.45 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

TC Biopharm Announces Pricing of Upsized $17.5 Million Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCBP
  • TCBPW

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,117,648 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") and warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 8,235,296 ADSs, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share, and each Warrant represents the right to purchase one ADS. The ADSs and Warrants will be separately issued, and the ADSs and Warrants will be sold to purchasers only in a combination of one ADS and two Warrants, for a combined aggregate offering price of $4.25. Each Warrant will be immediately exercisable for one ordinary share, that will then be deposited with the custodian for the issuance of a corresponding ADS at an exercise price of $4.25 per ADS, and expire six years after the issuance date.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm)
TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm)

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 617,647 ADSs and/or warrants to purchase up to 1,235,294 ADSs, in any combination thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the cost of treating patients under our proposed clinical trials OmnImmune® (TCB 008-001), a phase 2b-into-pivotal (phase 3) trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and ImmuniStim® (TCB 008-002) (for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19) and to continue the research and development of our proposed GD-T CAR therapies to treat sold cancers, as well as financing our operating overhead costs, capital expenditure and limited repayment of convertible loan notes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its ADSs and Warrants on the Nasdaq Global Market, with its ADSs trading under the symbol "TCBP" and the Warrants trading under the symbol "TCBPW", with trading expected to begin on February 11, 2022.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-260492), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on February 10, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TC Biopharm

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a strong IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, opinions, projections or other factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tc-biopharm-announces-pricing-of-upsized-17-5-million-initial-public-offering-and-nasdaq-listing-301480415.html

SOURCE TC BioPharm

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand Seeks Control of Myanmar Gas Project After Total Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- PTT Pcl, Thailand’s state-controlled energy company, is bidding to take control of Myanmar’s Yadana gas field after TotalEnergies SE and Chevron Corp. exited the country to protest against the junta’s continued violence against civilians since the military coup.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Win

  • Is Weakness In XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Is Selling $2 Billion of Debt for Refinancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. sold $1.6 billion of notes Thursday to refinance the expensive debt it took out in 2020 to weather the global lockdowns amid the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe company tap

  • Purdue's Sacklers consider adding another $1 billion to opioid settlement - Bloomberg News

    The addition would bring the family's total contribution to $5.325 billion to get a handful of U.S. state attorneys general to drop their opposition to Purdue's bankruptcy plan, the report said citing people familiar with the matter. Purdue did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, a mediator reported that the OxyContin-maker and U.S. states were "even closer" to a settlement over claims that the company fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic.

  • Wall Street ends down sharply on fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the U.S. central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation. U.S. Labor Department data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. U.S. stocks fell further after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Biden Administration Slaps Down ‘Crack Pipe’ Funding After Right-Wing Misinformation Spree

    A misunderstanding of harm reduction programs coupled with a Republican-led misinformation campaign led to a viral storm.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?