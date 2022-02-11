TC BioPharm Begins Trading on Nasdaq Today Under Symbol "TCBP"

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

- Listing highlights TC BioPharm's vertically integrated cell therapy platform, in-house manufacturing and R&D capabilities

- Company is at a pivotal stage in growth cycle with pending clinical results for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ("TC BioPharm"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications is pleased to announce that American Depositary Shares representing the Company's ordinary shares will commence trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "TCBP".

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm)
TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm)

TC BioPharm is developing safe, cost-effective cell therapies for cancer and severe viral infection. The lead product OmnImmune® is in late-stage clinical trials for treatment of blood cancer. The pipeline includes novel CAR-T products which can target many different solid cancers plus treatments developed to target viral infection such as severe influenza, HIV and COVID variants. The Company leverages an integrated model which drives the development of its products through preclinical testing to the clinic.

"Listing to the Nasdaq is an important milestone for TC BioPharm and serves as a testament to our ability to build a platform technology for universal off-the-shelf therapy using gamma-delta T Cells," said CEO, Bryan Kobel. "Trading on the Nasdaq grants us access to one of the world's largest capital markets and will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, and ultimately unlock shareholder value."

About TC BioPharm, Ltd.
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a strong IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, opinions, projections or other factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tc-biopharm-begins-trading-on-nasdaq-today-under-symbol-tcbp-301480680.html

SOURCE TC BioPharm

