TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising kicks off in 1 week

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

It’s only one week left until we get our bootcamp on at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising. It’s your chance to learn everything you need to know about fundraising, growth marketing, brand building, pitch deck development and more. And we’ve tapped the brightest minds in startup to share their hard-earned wisdom.

It’s not too late to keep a bit of cheddar in your wallet — buy your pass before July 7 at 11:59 pm (PT) to save $100 on what you’ll pay at the virtual door.

Here’s why one of your contemporaries, Katia Paramonova, founder and CEO of Centrly, says you should consider attending TC Early Stage 2021.

“Early Stage 2020 provided a rich, bootcamp experience with premier founders, VCs and startup community experts. If you’re beginning to build a startup, it’s an efficient way to advance your knowledge across key startup topics.”

Let’s take a quick look at just some of the topics we have on tap for you at ES 2021. You’ll find the full listing in the event agenda, and you can get the 411 on our slate of speakers, too.

Pro Tip: Your pass includes both live-streaming and video-on-demand, so you can catch — or revisit — any session after the conference ends.

Growth Hacking, Product Fit and Pricing: Superhuman’s Rahul Vohra shares strategies for early-stage founders on topics like hacking your way to product-market fit, driving user sign-ups without breaking the bank on paid ads, and identifying your product’s price point.

How to Determine Your Earned Media Strategy: Rebecca Reeve Henderson, an enterprise SaaS communications expert, will share her insight on how to build an effective earned media strategy for your startup by building on her deep expertise developing effective communications programs for some of the top business software companies in the world. Earned media, aka the kind of exposure you get from a TechCrunch article, is a key element of any startup’s marketing strategy, but it’s also one of the trickiest things to get right. Rebecca has worked with companies ranging from Slack to Shopify, Zapier to Canva and many more, helping craft effective earned media strategies in one of the most difficult areas of all: B2B SaaS.

How to Navigate the Ever-Changing World of Early-Stage VC: With over 25 personal investments, AngelList Venture CEO Avlok Kohli knows a thing or two about early stage fundraising. At Early Stage, Kohli will explain the landscape of the early-stage fundraising market and how to take advantage of the changes in the VC world over the past year.

Don’t miss these awesome breakout sessions and the even-more-awesome pitch-off action scheduled for day two.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising takes place July 8-9. You have one more week to buy your pass and make the most of this opportunity to build a stronger startup. Plus if you register before July 6, you can get 2 tickets for the price of 1 during our 4th of July sale! Don’t miss out!

