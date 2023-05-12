TC Energy finishes recovering oil from Kansas creek in Keystone spill

(Reuters) -TC Energy Corp finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December, the company said on Friday.

The pipeline operator expects to remain onsite until the third quarter of this year to finish restoring the Mill Creek shoreline, TC Energy said in a statement.

"We continue progressing with restoration activities along the Mill Creek shoreline, and environmental monitoring is ongoing," it said.

Keystone's spill into a Kansas creek was the biggest U.S. oil spill in nine years and prompted a 21-day shutdown of a portion of the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, which ships crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries.

In April, the Calgary-based company released the findingsthat showed the oil spill was caused by a progressive fatigue crack, which originated during the construction of the pipeline.

