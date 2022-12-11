U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.00
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,462.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,535.25
    -34.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.60
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    +0.84 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0220
    +0.4720 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,953.34
    -201.95 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.54
    -7.70 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,806.34
    -94.67 (-0.34%)
     

TC Energy Says No Timeline Yet for Restart of Keystone Pipeline

1
Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. is continuing recovery efforts at its shuttered Keystone oil pipeline and hasn’t yet set a date to restart operations.

The product is contained and repair planning is underway, TC Energy said in a statement Sunday. The company is also preparing for rain forecast for Monday.

“We have not confirmed a timeline for restart and will only resume service when it is safe to do so, and with the approval of the regulator,” TC Energy said Sunday.

The company declared force majeure on shipments Thursday after a 14,000-barrel crude spill. Bloomberg had earlier reported that TC Energy was planning to restart one leg of the pipeline, a major conduit linking oil fields in Canada to refiners in the US Gulf Coast, beginning Saturday.

