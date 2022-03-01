TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 goes live and doubles down on content, demos, expo space and opportunity

It’s hard to believe, but 2019 was the last time the mobility community’s greatest visionaries, founders, builders and investors gathered in-person to connect and go deep at TC Sessions: Mobility. So, you’d better believe we’re stoked and going big this year for TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 — because we’re coming to you live in San Mateo, California on May 18-19!

For starters, it’s two full days — not one. And there’s more — double the venue space, twice as much content and, at more than 2,000, twice as many attendees. This translates to super-sized opportunities for everyone — early-stage founders, investors, engineers and anyone else who wants to place their company, brand, tech or talent in front this highly engaged and targeted audience.

Virtual bonus: Your pass also includes access to our full day of virtual content on May 20.

Virtual bonus: Your pass also includes access to our full day of virtual content on May 20.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place at the San Mateo Event Center. This venue offers 50,000 square feet of indoor space, giving you plenty of room to enjoy the many expert-led panel discussions, fireside chats and breakout sessions — and strike up ad hoc conversations over coffee between sessions.

Plus, you can comfortably explore our huge expo area. That’s where you’ll find hundreds of early-stage startups showcasing their latest and greatest products and technology. It’s prime networking territory, a great place to find inspiration and a lot of fun.

Speaking of fun, you won’t want to miss our expanded outdoor test drive area. Check out late-stage product demos and the latest tech in scooters, e-bikes, autonomous vehicle technology and electrification. Get your joyride on and take a test drive or two…or three.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, and the virtual event is online on May 20.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact us for info.

