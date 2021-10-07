U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

TC Sessions: Space 2021 offers unmatched visibility for space startups

Marquise Foster
·2 min read

If you’re building a startup to the stars, you’ll find an un-earthly amount of opportunity waiting for you at TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. This virtual two-day conference focuses on all aspects of a sector — both public and private — that’s thrilling, complex and expanding at an incredible pace.

You won’t find a better or more targeted platform to showcase your space technology. Global in its reach, TC Sessions: Space 2021 is expected to increase attendance by 30 percent over last year’s inaugural event. We’re talking the top CEOs, founders, scientists, engineers and investors determined to expand humanity’s reach into and far beyond our orbit.

Only a very limited number of space startups will be allowed to exhibit this year, which means you’ll receive more access to investors, aerospace primes and government entities that can cut through mountains of red tape.

Don’t space out: We still have two months before this event launches, but we have only 12 exhibitor spots left. Buy a Space Startup Exhibitor Package ($345) and get your space startup in front of the industry’s leading movers, shakers and unicorn makers. That’s right, forget pigs in space — we’re talking unicorns.

Bring your team and get busy connecting with opportunities; the exhibitor package includes full event access for four people, virtual booth space, lead generation capabilities, breakout sessions, networking and video on demand.

Exhibitors will also take part in a pitch feedback session with TC staff, and we’re holding a Startup Crawl over both days. Not familiar with the crawl? TC editors will choose select exhibitors and interview them live from the main stage. Lots of exposure, lots of opportunities.

There’s a lot more to space than blasting billionaires into it and, when you’re not networking, you’ll hear major players on the TC Sessions stage talking about commercial launches, constellations of data-gathering satellites and human space flight missions. You’ll also hear from space-happy VCs like Tess Hatch, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

She knows her stuff when it comes to frontier tech — from space commercialization, drones and autonomous vehicles to the future of agriculture and food technology. You don’t want to miss her insights.

We’re accepting speaker applications until October 15, so if you’d like to toss your space helmet into the ring or have a recommendation, fill out this submission form. We’ll notify applicants by October 31.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15, and it’s a huge opportunity for space startups to receive invaluable visibility in front of a highly targeted audience. Don’t wait — buy a Space Startup Exhibitor Package and make it your mission to accelerate your startup into hyperspace.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

