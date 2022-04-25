U.S. markets closed

TC Transcontinental Stops the Distribution of Publisac in Mirabel

Transcontinental Inc.
·2 min read
Transcontinental Inc.
Transcontinental Inc.

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Superior Court's decision, rendered on April 20, 2022, dismissing its motion to nullify the City of Mirabel’s by-law on the distribution of printed advertising materials, and pending its appeal of this decision, TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is discontinuing its Publisac service in Mirabel. As already indicated by TC Transcontinental, the opt-in distribution model adopted by the City of Mirabel is not viable for the door-to-door distribution of Publisac. TC Transcontinental is therefore moving the distribution of its clients’ printed advertising material in Mirabel to Canada Post.

"We find it very unfortunate to have to discontinue the distribution of the Publisac in Mirabel after more than 30 years of operations in the City, and we regret the disappearance of 16 jobs", said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President, Distribution at TC Transcontinental. "It is important however to continue to allow the population to have access to the discounts offered by flyers, particularly in the context of high inflation, as well as to their local information, and for local businesses to be able to efficiently reach their audiences and compete against the giants of e-commerce."

TC Transcontinental maintains that the opt-out model, the current system in effect elsewhere in Québec, is a simple and effective method for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac. As proof, more than 200,000 Quebec households take advantage of it.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media

Financial Community

Nathalie St-Jean

Yan Lapointe

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

Telephone: 514-954-3574

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc

yan.lapointe@tc.tc


