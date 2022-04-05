U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

TCC launches World's first CaaS Wallet

·2 min read

Suite of trade funding options positioned to empower C-suite and Supply Chain execs

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based inventory funding firm Trade Capital Corporation (TCC) on Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of its patent-pending suite of capital funding solutions designed for OEMS, Suppliers and Contract Manufacturers to hold inventories off-balance sheet and accelerate operating cash-flows.

TCC - Capital as a Service. Visit www.tradecapitalcorp.com (PRNewsfoto/Trade Capital Corporation)
TCC - Capital as a Service. Visit www.tradecapitalcorp.com (PRNewsfoto/Trade Capital Corporation)

TCC's inventory holding service fees start as low as 175 basis points over Libor for investment grade companies.

Dubbed the CaaS Wallet (Capital as a Service), this fintech suite aims to empower CFOs, treasury and procurement executives with a range of financial options for monetizing inventories – at a time when manufacturers are grappling with bloating inventory stockpiles and supply chain disruptions caused by a lingering pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Each of the CaaS Wallet's distinct components promise to enhance cash-flow from operations, drive C-suite visibility into the supply chain and strengthen business resiliency and agility. At the same time, the CaaS Wallet supports fiscal governance and accountability across business units without hampering physical flows in the supply chain operations.

"The CaaS Wallet offers standardized products, pricing and procedures, so it is truly plug and play. Our streamlined legal agreements and sophisticated accounting support allow you to maintain existing supply chain relationships and access to your raw materials and components. Whether you are looking to fund $25 million, $250 million or more, we can quickly have you up and running smoothly," said Michael Doran, TCC's CFO and General Counsel.

"Our patent-pending CaaS Wallet is a strategic tool and a game changer for the supply chain finance industry as it helps reduce the burden of holding much needed inventories, and can accelerate payment terms. TCC's inventory holding service fees start as low as 175 basis points over Libor for investment grade companies, making the Wallet a compelling value proposition that's hard for CFOs and CPOs to ignore," says Sanjay Bonde, TCC's CEO and Chairman.

The CaaS Wallet and its components will be officially unveiled at an invitation-only event onApr 21, 2022in Menlo Park, TCC's headquarters in California.

About TCC
TCC addresses the final frontier in trade finance: outsourced off-balance sheet inventory funding. TCC's on-demand Capital as a Service (CaaS) solution offers access to cash flow, providing customers with a lean-asset balance sheet, liquidity, and capital efficiency. TCC raises and manages large sums of both debt and equity capital to facilitate your company's growth by delivering access to dedicated and non-dilutive capital, enabling you to focus on innovation and value creation.

For more information visit: www.tradecapitalcorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcc-launches-worlds-first-caas-wallet-301517822.html

SOURCE Trade Capital Corporation

