U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.84
    +52.39 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,832.47
    +288.13 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,206.65
    +258.03 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.49
    +36.52 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.22
    +0.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    -13.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1530
    -0.0070 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3440
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,558.27
    +1,813.70 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.70
    +27.14 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.97
    +96.27 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

TCC Welcomes Two New Board Members

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Trans-Canada Capital Inc. (TCC) is pleased to welcome two additional members, Mr. Jim Keohane and Mr. Michel Tremblay to its Board of Directors. Mr. Keohane and Mr. Tremblay both bring a wide breadth of institutional investment expertise to TCC.

TCC Welcomes Jim Keohane as New Board Member (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)
TCC Welcomes Jim Keohane as New Board Member (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)

Mr. Keohane was formerly President and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) which he joined in 1999. Mr. Keohane is a recognized global expert in pension plan assets management, liability driven investment strategies and a frequent speaker on retirement income security. He is on the Board of Queen's University and the Chairman of its Investment Committee. He is also on the Board of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and is a Senior Fellow of the CD Howe institute. Jim is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and a former member of the Board of the Canadian Coalition on Good Governance (CCGG).

Mr. Tremblay was Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer of the Industrial Alliance (iA) Financial Group. He joined iA in 2008 and held his position as the head of Investments until his retirement in 2019. Before iA, Mr. Tremblay held various positions at the National Bank of Canada most notably, Chief Operating Officer of the banking and wealth management arm and President of Natcan Investment Management from 1998 to 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Tremblay worked at various reputed insurance companies. Michel is an actuary and a chartered financial analyst (CFA). He is a former member of the Board of Investissement Québec on which he chaired the Risk Management Committee and was also President of the Board of the Université Laval Foundation.

"We are delighted that Jim and Michel have agreed to join our Board. They will bring their extensive and complementary experience and deep knowledge of the institutional investment industry in Canada," said Vincent Morin, President of TCC.

About Trans-Canada Capital Inc.

Trans-Canada Capital (TCC) is an asset management firm specializing in innovative investment strategies for institutional investors. Since 2009, the team has successfully managed the pension assets of Air Canada, one of the largest corporate pension plans in the country. Over the years, we have earned an enviable reputation by generating superior returns through strategies focusing on alpha generation in a rigorous risk-controlled framework. With over C$30 billion in assets under management, more than 90 investment professionals based in Montréal and Toronto, and a complete range of alternative solutions, TCC is well positioned to meet the needs of institutional investors seeking steady returns.

TCC Welcomes Michel Tremblay as New Board Member (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)
TCC Welcomes Michel Tremblay as New Board Member (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)
Logo Trans-Canada Capital (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)
Logo Trans-Canada Capital (CNW Group/Trans-Canada Capital)

SOURCE Trans-Canada Capital

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c1881.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Revenue and EPS estimates

    The analysts covering RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump ahead of Fed decision, oil steadies

    Stocks jumped Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections later in the day. More positive developments on the outlook for Russia-Ukraine talks also helped boost U.S. and global equities.