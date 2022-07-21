TCEB Helps Thailand Clinch Unicity's Global Conference, the Largest MI Group Since the Country's Reopening

BANGKOK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the nutritional supplement company Unicity has selected Thailand as the destination for its 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference. To be held from 5-7 August, the convention will be attended by more than 10,000 Unicity distributors from over 50 countries. Unicity's decision to hold the conference in Bangkok with post-event tours to Pattaya and Phuket testifies to Thailand's readiness for events. The event is projected to generate an income of 660 million baht for Thailand.

(left to right) Ms. Supanich Thiansing, Director of Meetings and Incentives Department of TCEB, Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, TCEB’s Senior Vice President - MICE Capability and Innovation, Mr. Christopher Kim, President of Unicity International, Mr. Bobby Kim, Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific, Unicity International during the press conference at TCEB office in Bangkok, announcing the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference scheduled between 5-7 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, TCEB's Senior Vice President - MICE Capability and Innovation said: "We are delighted that Unicity has selected Thailand for its 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference. The event, scheduled to take place at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, will be the largest corporate meeting and incentive travel group to visit Thailand since travel restrictions were lifted.

"As the COVID-19 situation abated and business travel and tourism resume worldwide, we are mobilising our resources to attract more MICE events to Thailand. International corporations are confident that Thailand is ready to host events of all sizes because we have all the necessary controls and support in place. TCEB's collaboration with various government departments and MICE organisations are bearing fruit – we are witnessing an upswing in corporate meetings and incentive groups coming to Thailand."

To help bring the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference to Thailand, TCEB provided a partial subsidy and comprehensive services. For example, Unicity executives and its pre-event conference teams will enjoy fast-track immigration clearance with TCEB's MICE Lane Service at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and arrangements have also been made with Thai embassies and consulates abroad to facilitate visa application by Unicity delegates in their home countries.

Unicity's 2022 global conference will have a deep economic impact in Thailand, especially for venues, hotels, event organisers, transport providers, food and beverage providers, and retailers. Bangkok, the host city, as well as Pattaya and Phuket, the two primary post-conference tour destinations, will benefit the most from spending by delegates.

Mr. Christopher Kim, President of Unicity International announced that the 2022 Global Leadership and Innovation Conference will be held under the theme 'IT'S TIME TO FEEL GREAT' where all delegates will move forward together for success. Unicity is all geared up to host the mega event and every Unicity distributor has been longing to celebrate their successes together! This will also boost morale amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has deprived people of their happiness in many aspects. For Unicity, this has been a significant challenge that they have already overcome with and thus are ready to share it with people.

"This is the second time Unicity has hosted Global Leadership and Innovation Conference in Thailand after it took place in 2014 with great success and both were actively supported by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB. With utmost confidence in Thailand's strong economic potential, along with the country's reputation as a dream destination of travellers worldwide, the conference will draw more than 10,000 Unicity distributors from more than 50 countries across the world with the common goal to Make Life Better for all. In addition, the conference will demonstrate Unicity's business growth and success in the fast-growing market of Asia and will benefit the overall economy for Thailand." said Mr. Christopher Kim.

Looking ahead, TCEB forecasts Thailand will host no less than 25 international corporate meetings and incentive travel groups from July–September this year, which will contribute more than 1,000 million baht to the Thai economy. This includes 15,138 travellers from the key source markets of India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

