TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Base Dividend of $0.32 Per Common Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.07 per Common Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “we,” “us,” “our,” “TCG BDC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Linda Pace, TCG BDC’s Chief Executive Officer said, "Our third quarter results reflect both the active deal environment and the continued strength in the portfolio. Our credit fundamentals are solid, and this quarter's net asset value is now above pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating strong investment performance through a volatile and challenging credit cycle. We continue to be well positioned to deliver attractive, sustainable income generation and NAV stability for our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total investments, at fair value $ 1,948,206 $ 1,872,311 Total assets 2,044,170 1,962,166 Total debt 1,061,815 1,001,234 Total net assets $ 944,394 $ 924,831 Net assets per common share $ 16.65 $ 16.14





For the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total investment income $ 43,762 $ 42,656 Net investment income (loss) 22,086 21,637 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 25,534 21,231 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 47,620 $ 42,868 Per weighted-average common share—Basic: Net investment income (loss), net of preferred dividend $ 0.39 $ 0.38 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 0.48 0.39 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 0.87 $ 0.77 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding—Basic 53,955,338 54,537,840 Base dividends declared per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Supplemental dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.04

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net investment income, net of the preferred dividend, for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 was $21,211, or $0.39 per common share, as compared to $20,762, or $0.38 per common share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 was $25,534, or $0.48 per share, as compared to $21,231, or $0.39 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to common stockholders for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 was $46,745, or $0.87 per common share, as compared to $41,993, or $0.77 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

Net asset value per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 3.2% to $16.65 from $16.14 as of June 30, 2021, and is 0.5% higher than the $16.56 reported as of December 31, 2019, prior to the onset of the global pandemic.

During the three month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased and extinguished 0.5 million shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Company’s previously announced $150 million stock repurchase program at an average cost of $13.65 per share, or $6.8 million in the aggregate, resulting in accretion to net assets per share of $0.02. As of September 30, 2021, there was $32.7 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.

On November 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07, which are payable on January 14, 2022 to common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of September 30, 2021, the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,948,206, comprised of 163 investments in 123 portfolio companies/investment fund across 28 industries. This compares to the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2021, as of which date the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,872,311, comprised of 161 investments in 118 portfolio companies/investment fund across 27 industries.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, investments consisted of the following:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Type—% of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value First Lien Debt $ 1,275,553 65.5 % $ 1,246,018 66.5 % Second Lien Debt 352,570 18.1 313,130 16.7 Equity Investments 52,665 2.7 53,379 2.9 Investment Funds 267,418 13.7 259,784 13.9 Total $ 1,948,206 100.0 % $ 1,872,311 100.0 %

The following table shows our investment activity for the three month period ended September 30, 2021:

Funded Sold/Repaid Principal amount of investments: Amount % of Total Amount % of Total First Lien Debt $ 217,652 78.6 % $ (195,020 ) 90.6 % Second Lien Debt 58,857 21.2 % (18,230 ) 8.5 Equity Investments 446 0.2 (1,870 ) 0.9 Investment Funds — — — — Total $ 276,955 100.0 % $ (215,120 ) 100.0 %

Overall, total investments at fair value increased by 4.1%, or $75,895, during the three month period ended September 30, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation).

As of September 30, 2021, the total weighted average yield for our first and second lien debt investments on an amortized cost basis was 7.69%, which includes the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, on a fair value basis, approximately 1.5% of our debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 98.5% of our debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

The Company has investments in two credit funds, Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”) and Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC (“Credit Fund II”), which represented 13.7% of the Company's total investments at fair value.

Total investments at fair value held by Credit Fund, which is not consolidated with the Company, decreased by 1.7%, or $18,993, during the three month period ended September 30, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of September 30, 2021, Credit Fund had total investments at fair value of $1,078,265, which were comprised 100.0% of first lien senior secured loans at fair value. As of September 30, 2021, on a fair value basis, 100.0% of Credit Fund’s debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As of September 30, 2021, total investments at fair value held by Credit Fund II, which is not consolidated with the Company, decreased by $166 during the three month period ended September 30, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of September 30, 2021, Credit Fund II had total investments at fair value of $244,388, which comprised 89.2% of first lien senior secured loans and 10.8% of second lien senior secured loans at fair value. As of September 30, 2021, on a fair value basis, approximately 2.2% of Credit Fund II’s debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 97.8% of Credit Fund II’s debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As part of the monitoring process, our Investment Adviser has developed risk policies pursuant to which it regularly assesses the risk profile of each of our debt investments and rates each of them based on the following categories, which we refer to as “Internal Risk Ratings”. Key drivers of internal risk ratings include financial metrics, financial covenants, liquidity and enterprise value coverage.

Internal Risk Ratings Definitions

Rating Definition 1 Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable. 2 Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers. 3 Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default. 4 Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. 5 Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

Our Investment Adviser monitors and, when appropriate, changes the investment ratings assigned to each debt investment in our portfolio. Our Investment Adviser reviews our investment ratings in connection with our quarterly valuation process. The following table summarizes the Internal Risk Ratings of our debt portfolio as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value (dollar amounts in millions) Internal Risk Rating 1 $ 3.8 0.2 % $ 6.0 0.4 % Internal Risk Rating 2 1,245.1 76.5 1,157.7 74.3 Internal Risk Rating 3 311.8 19.2 333.7 21.4 Internal Risk Rating 4 28.1 1.7 26.5 1.7 Internal Risk Rating 5 39.4 2.4 35.2 2.3 Total $ 1,628.1 100.0 % $ 1,559.1 100.0 %

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of our debt investment portfolio was 2.3 and 2.3, respectively.

Consolidated Results of Operations

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Total investment income for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was $43,762 and $42,656, respectively. This $1,106 net increase was primarily due to higher core interest income from a higher average investment balance.

Total expenses for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were $21,676 and $21,019, respectively. This $657 net increase during the three month period ended September 30, 2021 was mainly due to an increase in interest expense in the three month period ended September 30, 2021.

During the three month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized and unrealized gain of $25,534. This was driven by improving credit fundamentals, realized gains on equity co-investments, and an increase in value of the Company's investment in Credit Fund.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $46,164, notes payable and senior unsecured notes (before debt issuance costs) of $449,200 and $190,000, respectively, and secured borrowings outstanding of $425,545. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $262,455 of remaining unfunded commitments and $261,252 available for additional borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

Dividends

On November 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07, which are payable on January 14, 2022 to common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

On September 30, 2021, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 in the amount of $0.438 per Preferred Share to the holder of record on September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 to discuss these quarterly financial results. The call and webcast will be available on the TCG BDC website at tcgbdc.com. The call may be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 394-4623 (U.S.) or +1 (409) 350-3158 (international) and referencing “TCG BDC Financial Results Call.” The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via a link on TCG BDC’s website and an archived replay of the webcast also will be available on the website soon after the live call for 21 days.

TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments, at fair value Investments—non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,669,617 and $1,609,860, respectively) $ 1,643,584 $ 1,579,256 Investments—non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $38,582 and $38,417, respectively) 30,410 28,562 Investments—controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $288,056 and $288,051, respectively) 274,212 264,493 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,996,255 and $1,936,328, respectively) 1,948,206 1,872,311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 46,164 59,404 Receivable for investment sold/repaid 23,235 5,769 Deferred financing costs 3,256 3,386 Interest receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 13,486 11,388 Interest receivable from non-controlled/affiliated investments 581 578 Interest and dividend receivable from controlled/affiliated investments 7,866 7,961 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,376 1,369 Total assets $ 2,044,170 $ 1,962,166 LIABILITIES Secured borrowings $ 425,545 $ 365,060 2015-1R Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,479 and $2,541, respectively 446,721 446,659 Senior Notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $451 and $485, respectively) 189,549 189,515 Payable for investments purchased 68 875 Interest and credit facility fees payable 3,045 2,463 Dividend payable 20,388 19,502 Base management and incentive fees payable 11,752 11,391 Administrative service fees payable 661 373 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 2,047 1,497 Total liabilities 1,099,776 1,037,335 NET ASSETS Cumulative convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,0000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 50,000 50,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 198,000,000 shares authorized; 53,714,444 and 54,210,315 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 537 542 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,060,955 1,067,720 Offering costs (1,633 ) (1,633 ) Total distributable earnings (loss) (165,465 ) (191,798 ) Total net assets $ 944,394 $ 924,831 NET ASSETS PER COMMON SHARE $ 16.65 $ 16.14

TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Investment income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 35,387 $ 32,661 Other income 750 2,401 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 36,137 35,062 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 47 45 Other income 2 3 Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliated investments 49 48 From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 46 55 Dividend income 7,523 7,488 Other income 7 3 Total investment income from controlled/affiliated investments 7,576 7,546 Total investment income 43,762 42,656 Expenses: Base management fees 7,233 6,991 Incentive fees 4,516 4,420 Professional fees 836 917 Administrative service fees 400 375 Interest expense 7,519 7,055 Credit facility fees 435 505 Directors’ fees and expenses 154 150 Other general and administrative 420 467 Total expenses 21,513 20,880 Net investment income (loss) before taxes 22,249 21,776 Excise tax expense 163 139 Net investment income (loss) 22,086 21,637 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 7,565 1,944 Controlled/affiliated investments — 1 Currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities (9 ) (56 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated 4,574 16,338 Non-controlled/affiliated 1,683 890 Controlled/affiliated 9,730 2,060 Net change in unrealized currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities 1,991 54 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 25,534 21,231 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 47,620 42,868 Preferred stock dividend 875 875 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to Common Stockholders $ 46,745 $ 41,993 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 53,955,338 54,537,840 Diluted 59,230,725 59,805,142

About TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through September 30, 2021, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.9 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Web: tcgbdc.com

