TCG Process' content imaging mobile app released for Apple and Google app stores

·2 min read

DocSnap better connects people with processes as part of its intelligent automation platform

BAAR, Switzerland, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process' latest product release, the DocSnap mobile app, addresses two key customer requirements: the need to react quickly to changing process requirements and the ability to connect remote workers with controlled, centralized processes.

DocSnap uniquely combines the ability to enable remote workers to capture documents and data directly from a mobile device with dynamic-yet-centralized app configuration. This provides IT, business analysts and compliance teams the necessary control and flexibility to keep processes up to date and simple. Organizations can easily stay in line with corporate policies around sensitive business or personal data often contained in app-submitted images.

TCG Process has a long and proven track record of automating mission-critical business processes for large scale organizations, working with household names in the finance, insurance, healthcare and public sector. Combining TCG Process' powerful process automation platform, DocProStar, with an app that provides flexible, white-labeled mobile document capture, further extends use case possibilities for its customers and partners by removing friction in collecting content.

"This app is a natural extension of our intelligent process automation solution, DocProStar. Extending our industry-leading capture capabilities even further, DocSnap includes inbuilt traceability and controls for mobile devices. This is key for the remote workplace trend organizations are experiencing worldwide," says Neil Walker, Head of Product at TCG Process.

"It was important to us and our customers to provide IT teams control beyond just use of the device camera, extending the benefits into data privacy and security with options like automated image deletion from the user device following capture. We are excited to put this app store release in the hands of our customers and partners around the world," he continues.

DocSnap is available to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store today. To find out more about how to use it and what's possible when you connect people with processes, please visit www.tcgprocess.com.

About TCG Process

TCG Process is an international organization solving business process automation (BPA) challenges with its DocProStar platform. Digitizing incoming content and automating complex processes across enterprises like banking, finance, insurance, healthcare, public administration and their business process outsourcers or shared services organizations has never been easier. TCG markets its solutions direct-to-customer, and via partners, on five continents.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcg-process-content-imaging-mobile-app-released-for-apple-and-google-app-stores-301594044.html

SOURCE TCG Process

