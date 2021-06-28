U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,285.66
    +4.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,363.00
    -70.84 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,459.18
    +98.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,334.40
    +0.78 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.78
    -0.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5040
    -0.0320 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8100
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,347.29
    +1,128.29 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.53
    +3.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.84
    -20.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

TCL's latest 20-Series phones are now available in the US

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

TCL may have raised eyebrows with its wearable display, but that doesn't mean it's forgotten about affordable phones. Today, the company revealed US release dates for the 20-series handsets it debuted in Europe in the spring. Alongside the phones, TCL is launching the $100 MoveAudio S600 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

The headliner here is the $500 TCL 20 Pro 5G (pictured above), which features a Snapdragon 750G chipset with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, expandable to 1TB with a microSD. It offers a 6.67-inch, 20:9 curved AMOLED display with a full HD resolution, while the camera has the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor found in the TCL 10 Plus. That's accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensor, with a 32-megapixel camera at the front. TCL says the phone will work with most GSM networks at launch, and Verizon low-band 5G and 4G in the coming weeks.

TCL
TCL

Next in line based on price is the $250 TCL 20S (pictured above), essentially a variant of the 20L+ from April. The cheaper handset packs a similar 6.67-inch display, but comes with 128GB of storage (also expandable to 1TB) and 4GB RAM. The Snapdragon 665 chipset here is also not as powerful as the 20 Pro's 750G. Still, the handset boasts some interesting deviations from its pricier sibling. Chiefly, TCL says this is its first phone with a circular polarized screen, which apparently reduces eye strain by 85 percent and appears natural even when viewed through sunglasses. The 64-megapixel sensor also sounds superior than its sibling's on paper.

TCL
TCL

Finally, the $190 TCL 20 SE (which won't win any awards in the title department) understandably has the lowest-specs of the bunch. While it does feature a larger 6.82-inch display, it pairs that with a sub-par 720p resolution. Keeping with the no-frills approach, inside is a Snapdragon 460 chipset, along with 4GB RAM combined with 128GB of storage (which can only be upgraded to 256GB). It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, though you won't get the same fast-charging tech as on its pricier counterparts. The camera includes a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 5-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cam. There's also a 13-megapixel selfie taker on the front.

TCL
TCL

Recommended Stories

  • Gene Editing Data Look Good for Intellia. How It Made History.

    At a meeting of neurologists Saturday morning, researchers said that the first patients to get Intellia's gene-editing treatment showed improvements in their inherited liver disorder.

  • Buy these stocks as S&P 500 heads for 11% correction and bitcoin risks fall to $12,000, say strategists.

    Stocks are set for a mixed day ahead while crypto is surging, as even the slow days of summer trading continue to keep the black clouds away from financial markets. It may not last for long.

  • Dogecoin Sees Uptick After Elon Musk Tweet Supporting Fee-Change Proposal

    The Tesla founder said it is important to support a reduction in DOGE transaction fees.

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

    In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among […]

  • MindMed Included in FTSE Russell 3000® Index

    MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading psychedelic-inspired medicine company announced that effective Friday, June 25th, 2021, MindMed has been added to the FTSE Russell 3000® index which measures the performance of the largest 3,000 US companies.

  • United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

    United Airlines was putting the finishing touches on Monday to an airplane order potentially worth $30 billion at list values for up to 270 narrowbody jets in a bid to secure a pandemic recovery at favorable prices, industry sources said. The order could include up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX and some 70 Airbus A321neo which competes with the top end of the MAX family for single-aisle trips needing most range. None of the parties commented ahead of an announcement expected at a United investor event on Tuesday.

  • Shares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, rise 6%

    Torchlight's stock rose 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer. Torchlight said on Friday that it closed the deal and the new company, Meta Materials Inc, would begin trading under the ticker symbol "MMAT" on Monday.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

    A junior oil explorer may have just found indicators of what we think could be the last great onshore oil discovery on Earth, and supermajors could soon take notice

  • Tesla Hits a Speedbump In China. It’s A Very Modern Recall, Though.

    Tesla is recalling an estimated 285,000 vehicles manufactured in China. It's a very modern recall because the cars won't have to go into a dealership to get fixed.

  • Google’s Cookie Delay Is Bittersweet for Trade Desk

    The ad-tech player has built a formidable business that’s still seen as vulnerable to big tech’s whims.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • The Covid-19 Booster Market Just Keeps Getting Bigger, Moderna’s CEO Says

    A failure to provide additional doses in time as variants spread could mean more deaths and economic damage, CEO Stéphane Bancel says.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 10 Stocks

    In this article, we examined Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s portfolio management strategy and why Billionaire Leon Cooperman is crazy about these 10 stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Crazy About these 5 Stocks. The hedge fund manager and American […]

  • Fed official says another boom-and-bust housing market is not sustainable

    Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed, expressed concern over the housing market in an interview with the Financial Times

  • WallStreetBets is dying, long live the WallStreetBets movement

    The mothership message board is less popular than ever among die-hard retail investors, and that could be great news for the future of retail investing.

  • ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is the Future

    Fracking techniques could be used to generate energy with no carbon emissions.

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • ChargePoint Revved Up As Dominant Player

    When it comes to EV charging and sustainable energy sources, there is quite a bit of competition. Even though it is a nascent market, it has a multitude of fragmented and evolving players. Nonetheless, one stands dominant in the U.S., with its scale as its strongest asset. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has significant market and customer breadth, and is well-poised to capture profits with the eventual widespread EV transition and adoption. (See ChargePoint stock charts on TipRanks) In his cov