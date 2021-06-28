TCL's latest 20-Series phones are now available in the US

TCL may have raised eyebrows with its wearable display, but that doesn't mean it's forgotten about affordable phones. Today, the company revealed US release dates for the 20-series handsets it debuted in Europe in the spring. Alongside the phones, TCL is launching the $100 MoveAudio S600 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

The headliner here is the $500 TCL 20 Pro 5G (pictured above), which features a Snapdragon 750G chipset with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, expandable to 1TB with a microSD. It offers a 6.67-inch, 20:9 curved AMOLED display with a full HD resolution, while the camera has the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor found in the TCL 10 Plus. That's accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensor, with a 32-megapixel camera at the front. TCL says the phone will work with most GSM networks at launch, and Verizon low-band 5G and 4G in the coming weeks.

TCL

Next in line based on price is the $250 TCL 20S (pictured above), essentially a variant of the 20L+ from April. The cheaper handset packs a similar 6.67-inch display, but comes with 128GB of storage (also expandable to 1TB) and 4GB RAM. The Snapdragon 665 chipset here is also not as powerful as the 20 Pro's 750G. Still, the handset boasts some interesting deviations from its pricier sibling. Chiefly, TCL says this is its first phone with a circular polarized screen, which apparently reduces eye strain by 85 percent and appears natural even when viewed through sunglasses. The 64-megapixel sensor also sounds superior than its sibling's on paper.

TCL

Finally, the $190 TCL 20 SE (which won't win any awards in the title department) understandably has the lowest-specs of the bunch. While it does feature a larger 6.82-inch display, it pairs that with a sub-par 720p resolution. Keeping with the no-frills approach, inside is a Snapdragon 460 chipset, along with 4GB RAM combined with 128GB of storage (which can only be upgraded to 256GB). It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, though you won't get the same fast-charging tech as on its pricier counterparts. The camera includes a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 5-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cam. There's also a 13-megapixel selfie taker on the front.