U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.66
    +2.07 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,878.01
    +200.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,961.91
    -34.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.11
    +39.18 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.06
    +2.88 (+4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0150 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9550
    -0.0930 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,323.56
    +398.31 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,364.89
    -10.88 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

TCL’s latest concept phone combines a folding screen with a rollable one

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·3 min read
TCL Fold n&#39; Roll concept device
TCL Fold n' Roll concept device

TCL revealed more than just a handful of budget phones today — it also pulled back the curtain on yet another crazy concept device that we’ll probably never get to buy. It’s called the Fold n’ Roll, and really, the name says it all.

The Fold n’ Roll starts off as a fairly conventional-looking smartphone with a 6.87-inch display, but it unfolds Mate X-style into a small, squarish tablet with a screen that measures 8.85 inches diagonal. Then, when the situation calls for it, that screen can roll out even further from its housing, bringing its final size to a full ten inches. Long story short, this thing is wild.

Unfortunately, as with the company’s other outlandish concepts — like that tri-fold tablet or this scroll-like display — there’s no guarantee a device like the Fold n’ Roll will ever actually be released. In fact, we can think of a few reasons why TCL would shy away from producing a smartphone/tablet hybrid like this anytime soon. 

  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
  • <p>TCL Fold n' Roll concept device</p>
1 / 12

TCL Fold n' Roll concept device

TCL Fold n' Roll concept device

For one, the Fold n’ Roll is an outie — that is, its flexible display curves around the outside of the device’s body rather than folding inward like, say, the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s main screen. Problem is, that kind of design leaves the big, pliable screen susceptible to all kinds of damage from drops and bag or pocket schmutz. To date, the only company of note that ran with that outie design was Huawei, but even they moved away from it by the time the Mate X2 was released. And of course, a device like this with multiple screen expansion mechanisms would cost quite a bit to produce, which means it would likely have to sell at a premium. 

TCL, however, has so far avoided selling smartphones and tablets with steep price tags. The same might go for some of its more ambitious devices, too. The company has already confirmed that it plans to release a phone with a rollable or foldable display sometime in 2021, and if a conversation we had with TCL Mobile marketing chief Stefan Streit at CES last year is any indication, it may well sell for less than $1,000 at launch. When you consider the fact that LG’s ill-fated Rollable was rumored to retail for as much as $2,300, it’s hard to imagine TCL churning out Fold n’ Rolls on the cheap.

For now, it’s best to think of this thing as another very public experiment. The foldable market is in its infancy, and just like the early days of the smartphone, companies are trying to get a sense of what flexible new designs might actually stick. Who knows? The Fold n’ Roll may well be an accurate glimpse of what the future of mobile hardware looks like. Even if it isn’t, though, this device is further proof that TCL wants to do a lot more than just build bargain smartphones.

Recommended Stories

  • TCL reveals three new affordable ‘20’ series smartphones

    The cheap phone announcements have been coming hard and fast this month: first, there was Samsung’s slew of Galaxy A devices, then HMD’s revamped line of Nokia phones, and now TCL is expanding its line of 20-series smartphones with a few new models.

  • Sony’s new Xperia 1 III smartphone is a love letter to photography nerds

    Last year’s Xperia 1 II might have been a mobile photographer’s dream come true, but it was far from perfect — it didn’t have 5G in the US, its design could feel awkward, and it focused on the camera experience over just about everything else. But in designing the new Xperia 1 III, Sony seems to have addressed, well, just about everything we didn’t like about the last one.

  • Urbanista says its solar-powered headphones can basically play endlessly

    The Urbanista Los Angeles ANC set can convert all light into power.

  • Parallels Desktop on M1 Macs now runs ARM Windows 10 at 'native speeds'

    Parallels Desktop 16.5 has arrived with native support for M1 Macs, promising Windows 10 virtual machines at 'native speeds' — if you don't mind the ARM version.

  • Sony A1 review: The alpha of mirrorless cameras

    After Canon released the R5 with 8K and fast shooting speeds, Sony is counter-punching with its new flagship, the 8K, 50-megapixel A1.

  • Plex's latest funding will boost its own streaming catalog while supporting others

    Plex has raised $50 million in new funding as part of its bid to become a one-stop shop for all things streaming.

  • Ford's BlueCruise self-driving tech did a 110,000-mile road trip

    Ford has been testing its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving with a 110,000-mile road trip.

  • Amazon's redesigned Echo Buds offer improved noise cancellation for $120

    Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are cheaper, smaller and offer true active noise cancellation on top of hands-free access to Alexa.

  • Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar is $220 off at Wellbots

    Vizio's high-end Elevate soundbar is 22 percent off at Wellbots.

  • The FBI got a court order to delete backdoors from hacked Exchange servers

    An FBI operation accessed Microsoft Exchange Servers remotely, causing hacker-installed web shells to delete themselves.

  • Discord blocks adult NSFW servers on its iOS app

    Those communities are still available on Android and other platforms.

  • Uber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13

    Employees will be required to work at least three days from office, Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said in a letter to workers. Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com have said they would start reopening their offices, months after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to work-from-home models. Cloud-based software maker Salesforce said earlier this week it will allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

  • 3 quick ways to clear up storage space on your iPhone

    Apple has historically been surprisingly stingy when it comes to storage on the iPhone. Even as recently as 2016, which saw the release of the iPhone 6s, entry-level iPhone models were still shipping with just 16GB of storage. Since then, Apple has mercifully upped the amount of storage on entry-level iPhone models. Today, any new iPhone you pick up will have at least 64GB of storage. And while that's a welcome increase from the days when many people had to make do with a paltry 16GB, the reality is that 64GB in today's age simply isn't enough. When you take into account storage-hungry apps, high-res photos, and 4K video, it's remarkably easy to quickly push a 64GB device to the limit. If you find yourself in that position -- or even if you have a 512GB iPhone that's nearly full -- the good news is that there are few little tricks you can take advantage of to immediately clear up space on your iPhone. Clean up the Messages app Right of the bat, you'll want to see how much room attachments sent to you via Messages take up. Especially if you're prone to sending or receiving large video files or even photos to friends and family, Messages can easily eat into your storage capacity. I myself was shocked to see that the Messages app on my iPhone takes up more than 20GB of storage space. To fix this problem, simply go to Settings > iPhone storage and then scroll down to the Messages app. Upon selecting it, you'll see an option to Review Large Attachments along with an indication of how much storage said attachments are taking up. If you select this option, you can go through every attachment anyone has ever sent you via Messages and delete them on a file-by-file basis by swiping to the left on an attachment you want to delete. And to keep messages from slowly but surely taking up space again in the future, you can toggle on a feature such that messages from older conversations are deleted after a year or 30 days. You can access this feature by going to Settings > Messages > Keep Messages. The default is set to "Forever" but can be changed with a simple tap. Offload unused apps This is a nifty feature whereby you can delete apps off of your iPhone and simply download them again at a later date. Note that any documents and data associated with the app will be saved so that you won't lose any information whatsoever. This is a great solution if you're in a bind and really need as much storage space as possible. To take advantage of this, simply go to Settings > General > Storage and then Enable the "Offload Unused Apps" setting. If you're prone to downloading a ton of apps and forgetting about them, there's a good chance you have gigs of storage wasted on apps you don't use or forgot about. Permanently remove deleted photos and videos When you delete photos or videos from the Photos app, they don't automatically get removed from your device. On the contrary, they temporarily go into an album called Recently Deleted. The idea behind this is that Apple gives you 30 days to recover any photos or videos you may have accidentally deleted. That said, if you're in a bind and need extra storage space ASAP, you can manually delete these files by opening up the Photos app, selecting albums, and scrolling down to the Recently deleted album. Once there, you can tap "Select" in the upper right-hand corner and then "Delete All" in the bottom left-hand corner. Incidentally, there's a rumor that Apple may offer a 1TB storage option on its iPhone 13 Pro models later this year.

  • Your Guide to All the Newest Smartphones Available Right Now

    So many great options to choose from!

  • Ludwig Ahgren breaks the Twitch subscriber record with a 31-day live stream

    Ludwig Ahgren's month-long "subathon" ends tonight after the streamer broke Twitch's all-time record for subscribers.

  • You can now store PS5 games on a USB drive

    Sony is rolling out the first major PS5 system update on April 14th, and it adds support for storing the new console's games on USB drives.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,071?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped on Monday, rising nearly 4% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer now thinks the electric-car maker's shares could rise to $1,071 within the next 12 months. Dorsheimer more than doubled his price target for Tesla, increasing it from $419 to $1,071.

  • Office-Tower Bonds Are Wildly Popular Despite Quiet Downtowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring money into bonds backed by U.S. offices, shrugging off concerns about whether workers will ever fill them up like they did before the pandemic.About a third of all of this year’s commercial mortgage backed securities tied to single properties -- nearly $4 billion in total -- have helped finance prime office towers in large city centers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s despite the fact that Covid-19 has eviscerated demand for office space, decimating rents and slashing valuations.There’s no consensus on when a vaccinated workforce might, if ever, flock back, but the industry forecast isn’t great. Office demand may fall 10% to 31%, Deutsche Bank AG analysts said Wednesday.The Durst Organization helped feed hungry investors on Tuesday by pricing $1.1 billion of CMBS to refinance office buildings at 1133 Sixth Avenue and 114 West 47th Street in midtown Manhattan, with strong demand narrowing risk premiums. Bonds backed by loans on marquee properties in Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and elsewhere in New York have also been sold this year.Investors’ robust appetite for office-tower debt may be less a vote of confidence for the return of the urban office sector and more a straightforward hunt for yield in a tight credit-market environment, money managers say.“A lot of crossover corporate-bond buyers are looking at these office CMBS transactions for that incremental yield,” said Jen Ripper, a CMBS investment specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “But in the near term, there’s a lot of uncertainty for the urban office market, and rents, as well as vacancy rates, are under pressure as leases roll off. There are just too many question marks on the safest way to bring people back.”These securitized bonds, known as single-asset single-borrower CMBS, can offer higher yields than other asset-backed debt and corporate paper, and they are often floating-rate securities, an alluring quality at a time when many foresee interest rates rising. SASB securities have built-in safeguards to protect investors in the senior notes in case cash flows suffer, and are underpinned by top-quality assets, making buyers more comfortable, especially for the AAA tranches, Ripper said.The AAA rated slice of Wednesday’s Durst transaction priced at 98 basis points over a swap-spread benchmark for 10-year paper. That compares to a spread of only about 78 basis points over swaps for an average single A rated corporate bond with a seven- to nine-year duration, according to Deutsche Bank.“So you can pick up two full rating categories and incremental basis points,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Edward Reardon.Sales of SASB deals and so-called commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations will likely keep outpacing issuance of what is typically the more popular type of CMBS, known as conduits, in the second quarter, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. Conduit deals are backed by dozens of different loans from various property sectors, including retail, hotels and industrial real estate.Overall private-label CMBS issuance stands at $29.5 billion this year, 19% higher than at this point in 2020.“It appears that the gradual return of office workers will play out over several years, and no one knows if occupancy will then achieve anywhere near its previous levels,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.U.S.Big banks started releasing quarterly reports on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. released $5.2 billion from its credit reserves, boosting earnings. The company’s fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue was stronger than expected, up 15%, while Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said loan demand remains “challenged.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.89 billion, up 31% from a year earlierUnited Airlines Holdings Inc. shifted the majority of its $9 billion junk-debt sale to leveraged loans, the latest company to seek more flexible financing in the floating-rate assetsThe leveraged-loan market saw several other adjustments, including:CoreLogic Inc. slashed its offering to $3.25 billion from $4 billion, though pricing firmed to the tight end of guidanceNutrisystem Inc. inserted several covenant changes, which widened pricing on its dealTencent is holding off marketing a planned dollar bond deal Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, as Asia credit markets have been roiled by the plunge in one of China’s biggest distressed-asset managersFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeM&A is driving performance in Europe’s secondary market, with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.’s bonds jumping in the wake of a takeover bid from CPI Property Group and Aroundtown.The company’s 2025 and 2026 bonds are the best performers in the euro high-grade marketSlovakia is the latest European sovereign to offer new debt, marketing a 15-year euro-denominated issue; Spain, Austria and the U.K. tapped the market with long-dated issues in recent daysThe operator of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has hired banks for a potential dual-tranche euro bond offeringAsiaAsian dollar bonds sold off Wednesday as concerns spread about the financial health of China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the country’s distressed debt managers.Debt offerings slowed amid the turbulence, with just Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan and South Korea’s Shinhan Bank marketing dollar bonds.In Japan, Toshiba Corp.’s debt risk surged after KKR & Co. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. were said to explore offers for the Japanese conglomerate, increasing the possibility it will be taken private and reduce information disclosure for investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.8 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.