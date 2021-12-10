U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.66
    +27.21 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,863.96
    +109.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,603.29
    +85.92 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.81
    +4.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.68 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4740
    -0.0130 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3232
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3650
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,441.70
    +208.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.65
    -4.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.22
    -19.04 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

TCL temporarily pulls Google TV sets from sale over performance issues

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

TCL has temporarily stopped selling its Google TV-powered televisions over performance and software issues. It plans to bring the 5-series and 6-series TVs back to Best Buy in the coming weeks, per 9to5 Google

Users have complained about the sets on Best Buy product pages and elsewhere, with one noting the OS is "very slow and buggy." TCL says owners will see "marked improvements in the weeks to come" via software updates. A support site notes that the TVs should update automatically, though it provides customers guidance on how to make sure they have the most recent version of the system software.

"We are sorry to hear that some are facing challenges with the stability of the user interface featured on TCL sets with Google TV," a statement on TCL's support site reads. "Our high-performance TVs are constantly evolving and recent software updates have allowed us to make significant progress, but we will continue to refine our products featuring Google TV."

TCL announced its first Google TV models back at CES 2021. The company's Android TV-powered 3-Series and 4-Series sets are still available.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Metaverse has become the hot buzzword in the technology sector. Widely considered to be the next stage in the evolution of internet technology -- also called Web 3.0 -- the metaverse refers to seamless, persistent, interactive, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed-reality experiences, which is the interaction of real-world and digital-world objects. The metaverse is expected to change the way people study, work, play, travel, and socialize by shifting many of these activities from a physical economy to a virtual economy.

  • Intel CEO to Visit Taiwan, Home of Biggest Chipmaking Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lu

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?

    Enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) established a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement worth $500 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI's suite of Enterprise AI products. It enables any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modeling and simulation. "The new Agreement has a DoD-wide scope, accelerating research projects in simulation and modelling and production deployments f

  • Apple car unit loses key engineers to Joby, Archer air taxi upstarts

    Apple Inc. reportedly has lost a number of key engineers in its self-driving car project to a pair of Silicon Valley air taxi companies in recent weeks. One of them joined Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation Inc. and three are now with that company's Palo Alto-based rival, Archer Aviation Inc. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Eric Rogers, who was chief engineer for radar systems on the car project, joined Joby (NYSE:JOBY). Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the Apple project's battery systems group, joined Archer (NYSE:ACHR).

  • Zoom handed out a new round of investments from its $100M app fund, including to 6 Bay Area startups

    The tech giant is investing in developers of software and hardware that work with its popular video chat app.

  • Getting The Dub: Recognizing The Double-Bottom Base Pattern

    Now that you have learned about the cup with handle and some other bases in Investor's Corner columns, it's time for the double bottom. The depth and length of the double bottom are similar to those of the cup formation. If it does not, the weaker investors may not get shaken out, and you will be left with a more failure-prone "almost" double bottom formation.

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • The doors of 'Horizon Worlds' are officially open

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has officially opened its virtual world to anyone over 18.

  • Tesla and Elon Musk have had a wild run this year. Nothing was as crazy, or as intriguing, as the Tesla Bot

    The Tesla Bot was an idea from left field. What are the chances, and in what timeframe, could it be built?

  • Broadcom sees upbeat first-quarter sales, unveils $10 billion buyback plan

    Analysts have pointed to strong near-term demand for Broadcom's radio frequency and wireless chips as telecom firms spend more to roll out 5G technology, and continued strength in its broadband division. Broadcom is also poised to benefit from higher demand for its data-center and server chips, aided by a rise in hybrid working models and a rapid shift to cloud by businesses during the pandemic. Broadcom has also diversified beyond its core chip business and forayed into the lucrative software arena, at a time when the world grapples with supply chain disruptions and an industry-wide chip shortage.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the latest cryptocurrency to go viral. At that pace, $1.53 invested in Shiba Inu at its all-time low would be worth $1 million today. Betting on Shiba Inu would have been (and still is) similar to buying a lottery ticket.

  • Outage shows how Amazon's complex cloud makes backup plans difficult

    Major companies using Amazon.com's data services got a painful lesson this week about how the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters. Amazon said that an "an impairment of several network devices" in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Virginia data center region caused the prolonged outage on Tuesday. The outage temporarily interrupted streaming platforms Netflix Inc and Disney+, trading app Robinhood Markets Inc and even Amazon's own e-commerce site, which makes heavy use of AWS.

  • Meta's Horizon Worlds is available in the US and Canada for 18+ users

    The company formerly known as Facebook is taking a step toward its goal to transport us to the metaverse. Now, Horizon Worlds -- the Second Life or Minecraft of Meta's VR apps -- is expanding out of invite-only beta, opening up to all users over 18 years old in the U.S. and Canada. You can explore experiences that Meta itself created, plus community-generated spaces, which anyone can build.

  • Amazon is shutting down Alexa internet-tracking service

    Amazon is shutting down Alexa, its internet-tracking service that is unconnected to the identically named voice assistant. With the full name Alexa Internet, the service tracks how popular websites are by monitoring traffic as users navigate around. It had made the “difficult decision to retire” the service from May, although it is no longer possible to buy new subscriptions already.

  • Nest smart thermostats rarely go on sale — but they're up to $40 off right now at Amazon

    The basic Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat are both marked down. Control your heat and AC by app – and save big!

  • 'My little helper': This beloved Shark robot vacuum is a cool $130 off at Amazon — but only for today

    Take a load off during the holiday season and let this handy robo vac clean for you.

  • Meta releases social VR space Horizon Worlds

    After more than a year in private test mode, Meta's first foray into connected digital worlds goes live.

  • Android phones have a bug that stops them calling the police, Google warns

    The issue is ‘limited’ and an update to Microsoft Teams is coming ‘soon’, Google wrote in a post

  • Biden administration reviewing app security recommendations -official

    The Biden administration is holding talks among federal agencies about the security of Americans' data and whether the U.S. government has adequate tools. In June, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps. The order set a Dec. 6 deadline for Commerce, in consultation with other government agencies, to submit a report on "additional executive and legislative actions to address the risk associated with connected software applications" that are acquired or accessible by companies controlled or based in countries that are deemed foreign adversaries.

  • Apple gets last-minute delay in complying with App Store changes after Epic lawsuit

    A judge previously ordered Apple to let developers direct users to alternative payment methods.