TCL Hits Best Global 98-inch TV Market Share

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, topped the global 98-inch TV category with the world's largest market share from Q1 to Q3 this year. TCL also ranked first in France, Italy, Australia and Pakistan in terms of sales performance for the 98-inch TV market, granting them the leading position overall so far.

*Please click here for high-res image.

Under the branding signature to 'Inspire Greatness', TCL continues to provide high-quality products and groundbreaking innovations which play a pivotal role in the lives of consumers, by empowering them to elevate their home viewing experience with cinema-inspired technologies.

At IFA 2022, TCL presented the 98-inch QLED TV 98C735, the largest model in its XL Collection, to consumers. With its outstanding QLED 4K resolution, leading 100 percent+ color volume, and stunning brightness, it enables consumers to enjoy an immersive viewing experience with stunning image quality and breathtaking contrast. Its IMAX Enhanced display meets the highest certification standards for resolution and refresh rates, transforming sports fans into front-row spectators just as if they were in a stadium or providing movie lovers with a cinematic experience at home this holiday season.

In addition, a certain exciting football event is just around the corner. With an awe-inspiring large screen, TCL's XL Collection TVs are designed for sports enthusiasts to celebrate this football festival season at home, sitting courtside without leaving the comfort of their couch.

The XL Collection is also designed for displaying fast-moving, action-packed scenes at their native speed, providing a breathtaking experience for movies and video games.

TCL's position as the market leader for 98-inch TVs will continue to thrive through technological innovations and synergies with other product categories, such as its soundbars which further elevate the viewing experience by creating a fully integrated and immersive environment.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-hits-best-global-98-inch-tv-market-share-301673937.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics

