TCL Honored by ADG with Awards for Innovative Technologies during CES 2023

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has been recognized by the ADG for its technological achievements for contributions to advances display technologies during CES 2023.

Among the distinctive titles, the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award goes to TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 and the Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award to TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro.

Selected by a jury of global experts and influential media, the awards were presented as part of the 2022-2023 Global Top Brands Award sponsored by ADG, held on January 6th in Las Vegas.

Dedicated to Advancing Technologies

The prestigious Display Technology Innovation Gold Award for the TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 reflects TCL's continuous dedication to advancing Mini LED and display technologies deliver the ultimate home theater experience with incredible clarity, stunning contrast and true to life colors. Recent developments in TCL's industry collaborations to push the boundaries of premium display performance include TCL partnering with TÜV to co-establish a Mini LED laboratory.

The latest advances in TCL's NXTPAPER technologies received recognition at with the 2023 TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro win in the Global Top Brands Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award category. The upgraded NXTPAPER 12 Pro display provides an immersive viewing experience. It is also up to 100% brighter than its predecessor and its paper-like display filters harmful blue light by up to 61%[1] than regular screens, ensuring incredible visuals without compromising eyes health.

Experience TCL's latest display and full-category products and technologies in-person at the TCL Booth during CES 2023, Las Vegas Convention Center.

*Product availability may differ between countries and regions.

Follow TCL on TCL social media channels for the latest updates during CES 2023.

Twitter: @TCL_Global
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal
Instagram: tclelectronics
YouTube: TCL Electronics

Visit TCL Booth at Las Vegas Convention Center
Date: January 5th-8th, 2023
Venue: Booth #16915 and #16937, Central Hall

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Figure calculated based on stringent internal testing procedures.

 

SOURCE TCL Electronics

