TCL Launches TCL RayNeo X2 Global Developer Program

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, announces the launch of TCL RayNeo X2 Global Developer Program (The Morpheus Plan), an innovative developer program based on the groundbreaking binocular full-color augmented reality (AR) glasses, TCL RayNeo X2. The program invites software developers from around the globe to join TCL and build creative, user-driven features for its AR glasses – thus creating an industry-leading AR ecosystem.

Launched at CES 2023, TCL RayNeo X2 is the world's first binocular full-color micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 platform, TCL RayNeo X2 provides powerful features in a wearable eyeglasses body, including real-time, multi-language dialogue translation, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) backed smart navigation, call and message push as well as photo taking. The glasses are expected to roll out with mass production later this year, making true AR accessible for more consumers.

The Morpheus Plan is RayNeo™'s latest step to enhance AR glasses' user experiences and cultivate well-rounded AR content. Applications are now open to individuals and organizations worldwide. Developers are encouraged to submit creative ideas and software solutions designed to enrich the ecosystem and explore new use cases for AR glasses. Selected participants will receive resources and support to build their masterpieces, including exclusive early access to RayNeo X2 working samples, corresponding development tools based on Android and Unity, as well as strong community support on Discord with daily Q&A updates, hosted by RayNeo.

The Morpheus Plan is a call to action for global talent to explore their passion and expertise and work towards creating a better future through the development of true AR glasses software. The first round of recruitment runs from April 20th to May 31st, 2023. Finalists who have their work included in TCL RayNeo X2's application ecosystem will secure exclusive royalties. To register and learn more about the Morpheus Plan, please visit https://www.rayneo.com/pages/developer.

About TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™)

TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™), incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning IDG's "Most Innovative Product" with NXTWEAR AIR, RayNeo also unveiled the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses NXTWEAR S featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

