TCL's Tab Pro 5G is a $400 tablet that connects to Verizon's mmWave network

In a few short years, the cost of 5G access has dropped dramatically. What used to be a feature you could only find on premium devices like the Samsung S10 5G has made its way to phones as affordable as the $449 Pixel 5a . But we haven’t seen that trend play out the same way in the tablet space. For the most part, you still either have to pay a premium or forgo the feature altogether. Enter the TCL Tab Pro 5G, a new $400 tablet that’s exclusive to Verizon and comes with n260 and n261 mmWave support.

Outside of the fact it can connect to a 5G network, the most intriguing aspect of the Tab Pro 5G is that it comes with an 8,000mAh battery. With TCL’s On-the-Go reverse charging, you can use the tablet as an impromptu power bank for your other devices. Powering the Tab Pro 5G alone, TCL claims you can expect about 17 hours of mixed-use battery life. Using the included 18W power adapter, it takes about four hours to charge the device to full.

TCL Tab Pro 5G

Otherwise, the Tab Pro 5G is about what you would expect when it comes to a $400 tablet. Internally, it features a Qualcomm 480 5G chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can add up to 1TB of additional space through a micro SD card. The 10.36-inch 1,200 x 2,000 resolution display is limited to 60Hz but includes TCL’s NXTVISION technology, which allows it to convert an SDR video into an HDR one. For taking photos, it comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Tab Pro 5G is available to buy today from Verizon. If you purchase online, you can save $100 on the tablet through the carrier’s Buy More, Save More Promo — but that means also buying an eligible Android phone.