TCL update fixes Google TV performance issues

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Earlier this month, TCL temporarily stopped selling its Google TV televisions because of performance and software problems. Now, it has released a new update that it says has fixed the issue, so the 5-series and 6-series Google-powered TVs are back on sale at Best Buy, 9to5Google has reported. 

The update is rolling out to TCL's entire Google TV lineup starting with the 43-inch LED model and going up to the 75-inch Mini-LED QLED and 85-inch LED TVs. "Recent software updates have allowed us to make significant improvements on the stability and speed of the TCL televisions featuring Google TV," the company told 9to5Google in a statement. "With these updates, this product now represents the powerful performance that TCL and Google believe is the future of TV."

TCL unveiled its first 5-series and 6-series Google TV models last year at CES 2021, offering them exclusively at Best Buy in the US. Perhaps as a mea culpa, TCL and Best Buy are offering significant discounts on all the Google TV models now that they're available again The best deal appears to be on the TCL 75-inch 6-series Mini-LED QLED, available at $1,300 instead of $2,300 — a cool $1,000 off. 

