U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,153.25
    -54.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.10
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.42
    +1.03 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9200
    +0.2690 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,851.36
    -534.40 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.26
    -11.88 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

TCM Group A/S: Annual report 2022

TCM Group A/S
·6 min read
TCM Group A/S
TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 162/2023

Tvis, 24 February 2023

Q4: Expectations met. Topline flat and earnings reduced in Q4 due to sales mix.

CEO Torben Paulin:
“As previously communicated the development, we experienced during Q3 with lower B2C demand, continued into Q4, where B2C sales declined. Our strong position and pipeline in B2B ensured that overall sales remained solid in spite of the slowdown in B2C sales. Revenue in our core business was up 1% on Q4 last year, DKK 275 million compared to DKK 274 million in Q4 last year.

The change in sales mix with a lower share of high margin B2C sales offset by a higher share of lower margin B2B project sales had a negative impact on gross margin and earnings. Furthermore, gross margin was negatively impacted by significant higher cost prices on raw materials and components. The higher input costs were passed on to our customers through multiple sales price increases during the year. However, the mitigating impact on gross margin from the implemented sales prices increases came with some delay. From January 2023, the sales price increases implemented during the year will have full mitigating impact.

Adjusted EBIT in Q4 ended at DKK 18 million compared to DKK 29 million Q4 last year, and Adjusted EBIT for the full year ended at DKK 103 million.

During Q3 and Q4 we have already undertaken a number of actions to address the situation and protect the profitability of TCM Group going forward. From mid September the third shift (night shift) was shut down and the organisation was restructured with a reduction in the administrative staff of 20 FTEs in two steps during Q3 and Q4. The restructuring was implemented to mitigate the slowdown in demand and the third shift was discontinued as increased efficiency at the production sites has raised the overall production capacity in the two remaining shifts. In view of the development, concrete actions to further improve efficiency and reduce costs have been initiated and we continue to monitor the development in the market closely. Production capacity is being adjusted as needed.

Furthermore, we have renegotiated the leverage covenant in our bank credit facility (NIBD compared to Adjusted EBITDA) from 3.0 to 4.0. With this proactive approach we have ensured that we have additional and sufficient headroom in our DKK 300 million bank credit facility.

The development in 2023 is characterised by a high degree of uncertainty with regards to the macro economic development and the derived effect on the demand for kitchens. Macro economic headwind during 2022 with high inflation a.o. following the war in Ukraine, higher energy costs, higher interest rates etc. has led to a slowdown of the Danish housing market with a significant drop in number of houses sold and order intake from house builders. This has impacted the kitchen market with lower demand especially within B2C. As a consequence of the above, we expect lower activity in 2023 in general and we believe B2C sales will continue to be low going into 2023.

Based on the above, we have widened our range for the financial outlook for 2023 compared to previous years. Our financial outlook for full year revenue for 2023 is in the range of DKK 950-1,050 million and adjusted EBIT in the range of DKK 70-100 million.

As a consequence of the higher degree of uncertainty, the Board of Directors has decided not to propose a distribution of an ordinary dividend, and instead propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, that a mandate is provided to the Board of Directors with the option to distribute a dividend during the second half of 2023 of up to DKK 30 million.”

Financial highlights Q4

  • Revenue DKK 274.9 million (DKK 274.2 million) corresponding to a revenue growth of 0.3%. Organic like-for-like growth was 1% excluding revenue from third party products (core business).

  • Adjusted EBITDA DKK 22.2 million (DKK 33.5 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1% (12.2%).

  • Adjusted EBIT DKK 17.7 million (DKK 29.0 million). Adjusted EBIT margin was 6.5% (10.6%).

  • Non-recurring items had a total negative impact in Q4 LY of DKK 8.5 million, whereas Q4 2022 included no non-recurring items. Non-recurring items LY included costs related to supply chain disruptions and costs related to the Celebert/kitchn.dk transaction.

  • EBIT DKK 17.7 million (DKK 20.5 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.5% (7.5%).

  • Net profit DKK 11.9 million (DKK 16.1 million).

  • Free cash flow was DKK 52.2 million (DKK 28.6 million).

  • Cash conversion ratio was 61.0% (58.3%).

Financial highlights 12 months 2022

  • Revenue DKK 1,146.1 million (DKK 1,108.3 million) corresponding to a revenue growth of 3.4%. Organic like-for-like growth was 6%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA DKK 121.3 million (DKK 154.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% (14.0%).

  • Adjusted EBIT down DKK 34.4 million to DKK 103.4 million (DKK 137.8 million). Adjusted EBIT margin was 9.0% (12.4%).

  • Non-recurring items had a negative impact of DKK 6.5 million (positive impact of DKK 0.7 million).

  • EBIT DKK 96.9 million (DKK 138.4 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.5% (12.5%).

  • Net profit DKK 70.5 million (DKK 110.7 million).

  • Free cash flow was DKK 39.4 million (DKK 44.5 million).

  • Full-year guidance for the financial year 2023 is revenue in the range DKK 950-1,050 million, and adjusted EBIT in the range DKK 70-100 million.

 

Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
CFO Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen +45 97435200
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

Presentation
The interim report will be presented on Friday 24 February at 9:30 CET in a teleconference that can be followed on TCM Groups website or on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbiqzu6n

To participate in the teleconference, and thus have the possibility to ask questions, participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
Online Registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88fffedec29e499db963702af1f7a504

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

    Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives.” As morning broke on a day of commemorations and reflection, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a tone of grim defiance and used the anniversary to congratulate Ukrainians on their resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.” Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

  • China Set to Overhaul Financial System Giving Xi More Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to bring decision-making of the financial system further under his control with the likely revival of a powerful committee to coordinate financial policy and the possible appointment of a key ally in a top position at the central bank.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick Dismissal

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Could Get an Energy-Stock Payoff

    Warren Buffett's company holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.

  • Will Intel Stock Make New 52-Week Lows After Slashing Its Dividend?

    Intel stock is trading lower after cutting its dividend. New lows could be on tap, especially if the stock market comes under more pressure.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • The ‘free money’ tech investment is over and the ‘old economy’ is set to become the big winner, according to Bank of America

    “Bear markets have historically resulted in leadership change, which suggests old economy sectors are likely the winners of this cycle,” Bank of America equity strategist Savita Subramanian wrote Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Rallies On Nvidia, But PCE Inflation Report Looms

    The Nasdaq rallied up to its 21-day, led by Nvidia. But the PCE inflation report is on tap. Boeing and MELI stock moved late.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy As It Restructures Workforce In Tough Times?

    Amazon stock has struggled ever since its first-quarter earnings report fell well below expectations, showing the company's vulnerability.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,800% and 80.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • The World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s top investors are betting the worst of the dollar’s rampage is over after the surge upended the global economy in ways that had few parallels in modern history. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • The bond market’s worst-case scenario isn’t a Fed rate of 6%. It’s this.

    A doomsday scenario for bonds in 2023 would be if U.S. inflation turns higher, says Jason England, global bond portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • BASF plans further cost costs after posting $5.16 billion loss

    BASF said it made a EUR4.88 billion ($5.16 billion) net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with EUR898 million in the last quarter of 2021, on sales that declined 2.3% to EUR19.32 billion.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a