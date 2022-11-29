U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.25
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,931.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,677.50
    +61.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.60
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.19 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5000
    -0.4010 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,478.57
    +272.18 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.76
    +8.46 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

TCM Group A/S
·1 min read
TCM Group A/S
TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 154/2022

Tvis, 29 November 2022

Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen has decided to step down as CFO in TCM Group to pursue new opportunities outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

CEO Torben Paulin:
“After 8 years of contribution to the development of TCM Group, Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen, CFO, has decided to pursue new opportunities in a position outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen will step down as CFO at the latest by 31 May 2023, or when a successor is onboarded. The process of recruiting a new CFO will now be initiated.”

Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • Global Stocks Gain as China Rebounds; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global shares climbed, led by a rebound in Chinese stocks as nationwide unrest over Covid curbs eased. The dollar fell amid improved sentiment for risk taking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapEuropean and US equities futures advanced aft

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • How Disney's Fired CEO Got Paid $44 Million To Get Lost

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 31 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast just a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.