U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.65
    -19.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,826.58
    -218.51 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,443.22
    -63.85 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.35
    -3.33 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    +1.18 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -11.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8920
    -0.0310 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7950
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,889.73
    +201.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.75
    -11.38 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

TCM Group A/S: Financial outlook 2023

TCM Group A/S
·2 min read
TCM Group A/S
TCM Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 161/2023

Tvis, 23 February 2023

TCM Group announces financial outlook for 2023.

The outlook for 2023 is characterised by a high degree of uncertainty with regards to the macro economic development and the derived effect on the demand for kitchens. Macro economic headwind during 2022 with high inflation a.o. following the war in Ukraine, higher energy costs, higher interest rates etc. has led to a slowdown of the Danish housing market with a significant drop in number of houses sold and order intake from house builders. This has impacted the kitchen market with lower demand especially within B2C. As a consequence of the above, we expect lower activity in 2023 in general and we believe B2C sales will continue to be low going into 2023.

Based on the above, we have widened our range for the financial outlook for 2023 compared to previous years. Our financial outlook for full year revenue for 2023 is in the range of DKK 950-1,050 million and adjusted EBIT in the range of DKK 70-100 million.


Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
CFO Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen +45 97435200
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • CommScope (COMM) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    CommScope (COMM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.26% and 0.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 71.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost 5 million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair in January laid off about 1,750 workers, or 10% of its global workforce.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

    ALCO, AA and CPRI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 22, 2023.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Dish Network (DISH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Dish (DISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 212.77% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) This Earnings Season?

    Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Quanta Services (PWR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Quanta Services (PWR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.35% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Dutch Bros (BROS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Unity Stock Is Falling

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued below par outlook. Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $451 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $438.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said Create Solutions 2022 revenue grew 41% year-on-year. Revenue growth was broad-based, with games up 24% year-over-year and industries (beyond games) up

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Dutch Bros Stock Is Sinking After Hours: What's Going On?

    Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Dutch Bros said fourth-quarter revenues increased 44.1% year-over-year to $201.8 million, which beat consensus estimates of $195.76 million. The fast-growing Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) competitor reported quarterly earnings of just 3 cents per share, which missed estimates of 7 cents per share. Dutch Bros opened 30 new stores during th

  • Lucid earnings: Stock slides as EV-maker misses on revenue

    Lucid shares are sliding following the EV-maker's huge revenue miss for the quarter, though it did report a smaller loss than expected.

  • No ‘soft landing’ is in the cards from Fed rate hikes. Look for recession and a buying opportunity once stock prices decline.

    Many of the market's high-flying stocks were built on the Fed's easy money. That bill is coming due.