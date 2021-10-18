U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,106.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.50
    -66.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.00
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3480
    +0.6710 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,328.82
    +1,649.84 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.57
    +84.35 (+6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TCM Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 108/2021

Tvis, 18 October 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S (”TCM Group” or ”the Company”) has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.

The share buyback has been set up and structured in accordance with the safe harbour rules in art. 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation and the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 October - 15 October 2021:

Date

No. of shares

Average price (DKK)

Total value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

436,654

68,458,484

11 October 2021

399

145.26

57,959

12 October 2021

3,173

143.33

454,786

13 October 2021

5,000

146.82

734,100

14 October 2021

5,000

148.33

741,650

15 October 2021

1,606

151.20

242,827

Total

15,178

2,231,322

Accumulated under the programme

451,832

70,689,806

Following these transactions, TCM Group A/S holds 737,546 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.4 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 October - 15 October 2021 is enclosed.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments


Recommended Stories