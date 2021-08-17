TCR² Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Medical Meetings Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that their interim update on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel will be featured in the official Press Programme at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Additionally, due to TCR2 opting to not present its accepted featured poster presentation on September 8, 2021 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the Company was notified by the WCLC of their decision to withdraw its abstract titled “Phase 1 Trial of Gavocabtagene Autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210) In Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors.”



The Company will highlight all of its new clinical data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel in patients with refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors as part of an oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2021 on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am EST). The presentation will include clinical and translational data from at least 17 evaluable patients treated with gavo-cel up to dose level 5 (DL5). In addition to malignant mesothelioma and ovarian cancer, the presentation will include data from a third mesothelin-expressing solid tumor indication, cholangiocarcinoma.

“We look forward to reviewing the full dataset in our oral presentation at ESMO where we can thoroughly discuss the compelling results of gavo-cel in now three different solid tumor indications. We believe this data set, focusing on consistency in tumor regression, disease control and improvement in overall survival, will help determine whether gavo-cel as a monotherapy is the most promising mesothelin-directed therapy in the clinic,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics.

Title: Phase 1 Trial of Gavocabtagene Autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210) In Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

Presentation: #959O

Speaker: David S. Hong, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Investigational Immunotherapy

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokines. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

