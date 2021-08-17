U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

TCR² Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Medical Meetings Update

TCR2 Therapeutics
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that their interim update on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel will be featured in the official Press Programme at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Additionally, due to TCR2 opting to not present its accepted featured poster presentation on September 8, 2021 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the Company was notified by the WCLC of their decision to withdraw its abstract titled “Phase 1 Trial of Gavocabtagene Autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210) In Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors.”

The Company will highlight all of its new clinical data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel in patients with refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors as part of an oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2021 on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am EST). The presentation will include clinical and translational data from at least 17 evaluable patients treated with gavo-cel up to dose level 5 (DL5). In addition to malignant mesothelioma and ovarian cancer, the presentation will include data from a third mesothelin-expressing solid tumor indication, cholangiocarcinoma.

“We look forward to reviewing the full dataset in our oral presentation at ESMO where we can thoroughly discuss the compelling results of gavo-cel in now three different solid tumor indications. We believe this data set, focusing on consistency in tumor regression, disease control and improvement in overall survival, will help determine whether gavo-cel as a monotherapy is the most promising mesothelin-directed therapy in the clinic,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics.

Title: Phase 1 Trial of Gavocabtagene Autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210) In Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors
Presentation: #959O
Speaker: David S. Hong, MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session: Investigational Immunotherapy

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokines. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the timing of release of data from the Company’s gavo-cel clinical trials, the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel and the potential of gavo-cel in relation to other clinical-stage mesothelin-directed therapies.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TCR2’s ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com


