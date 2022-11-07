U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

TCR² Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Functional Activity of Gavo-cel at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

TCR2 Therapeutics
·5 min read
TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced the poster presentation of new preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference 37th Annual Meeting, taking place November 8-12, 2022. The poster entitled “The Functional Activity of gavo-cel TRuC-T Cells is Not Impaired by Soluble Mesothelin” highlights preclinical data evaluating the impact of soluble mesothelin at high, supraphysiological levels on the functional activity of the Company’s proprietary autologous and allogeneic mesothelin-directed T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC®) T cells.

Mesothelin (MSLN), a protein which plays an active role in both malignant transformation and tumor aggressiveness, undergoes shedding in the tumor microenvironment, generating soluble mesothelin (sMSLN). These sMSLN levels are associated with tumor burden in malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma (MPM). High, circulating levels of sMSLN have been implicated as a potential obstacle to maximizing the activity of anti-mesothelin therapies. To address the potential impact of sMSLN on the function of gavo-cel, acute and chronic in vitro challenge studies were performed in the presence of supraphysiological sMSLN levels. Levels of sMSLN 50-fold higher than were measured in MPM patients had no observed impact on the functional activity of gavo-cel T cells with respect to tumor cell killing and cytokine production. These results suggest that the levels of sMSLN present in the circulation of MPM patients likely do not pose a concern for the clinical activity of gavo-cel.

Poster Details:

Poster Title: The Functional Activity of gavo-cel TRuC-T Cells is Not Impaired by Soluble Mesothelin
Abstract Number: 219
Date & Time: Monday, November 7, 2022; 11:40am ET

The poster presented at SITC is available in the Presentations section of the Investors page of the Company’s website at investors.tcr2.com.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel, the development of TCR2‘s TRuC-T cells, their potential characteristics, applications and clinical utility, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company’s TRuC-T cell platform.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, including TCR2’s ability to secure additional manufacturing facilities; whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on TCR2’s ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TCR2‘ undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:
Carl Mauch
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com


