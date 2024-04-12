TCS Profit Rises on Contract Wins for Cloud, IT Projects

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported profit that topped analysts’ forecasts after customers hired it for machine learning, cloud and other artificial intelligence-driven projects to help them keep costs in check.

Net income rose 9% to 124.3 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter through March. Analysts, on average, had projected a profit of 120.3 billion rupees. Sales climbed 3.5% to 612.4 billion rupees.

India’s nearly $250 billion tech industry, led by TCS, is trying to bounce back from a slowdown caused by overseas enterprise clients cutting back on technology spending to cope with challenging economies. Conflicts including Russia’s persistent war on Ukraine has also created uncertainty for businesses.

That softness, though, could soon come to an end. As global economies show signs of normalizing, companies may be willing to spend more on technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, driving growth for Indian software services exporters.

For years, India’s software companies offered cheap back-office solutions to the world’s biggest corporations, giving rise to the term “Bangalored.” But over the past several years they’ve moved up the value chain to become critical partners to companies in business transformation. TCS and its smaller Indian rivals are now banking on the rise of big data, AI, cloud and machine learning to earn higher margins and accelerate growth.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Tata Consultancy Services’ fiscal 4Q24 sales growth in constant currency could be under 2% from continued pressure on short-term projects, despite the AI hype, based on slowness seen in peer results. We also anticipate management comments to echo Accenture’s March 21 concerns about tighter budgets wiping out any hopes of a rebound in new contract activity in the first half of calendar 2024. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about a spending revival in 2H, on easier comparisons and better economic clarity.

— Anurag Rana, analyst

TCS, Asia’s biggest outsourcer, is betting on its partnership with OpenAI-backer Microsoft Corp. to develop AI-based software services for clients, targeting higher margins and faster growth, Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan told Bloomberg News previously.

