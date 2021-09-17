U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), today announced the September cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on September 29, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on October 6, 2021.

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash
Distribution Per
Unit

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

C$ 0.013

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

C$ 0.016

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

C$ 0.012

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

US$ 0.010

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

C$ 0.038

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

C$ 0.044

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

C$ 0.060

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

C$ 0.080

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

C$ 0.045

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

C$ 0.025

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

C$0.050

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

C$0.045

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

C$ 0.053

TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio

TOCC

C$ 0.015

TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio

TOCM

C$ 0.020

TD One-Click Aggressive Portfolio

TOCA

C$ 0.025

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

C$ 0.145

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

C$ 0.085

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

C$ 0.080

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

C$ 0.085

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

C$ 0.085

TD Q International Low Volatility ETF

TILV

C$ 0.085

TD Global Technology Leaders ETF

TEC

C$ 0.010

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

C$ 0.045

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

C$ 0.065

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

C$ 0.035

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

C$ 0.070

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

C$ 0.130

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

C$ 0.065

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

C$ 0.128

TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF

TMEC

C$ 0.125

TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF

TMEU

C$ 0.040

TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF

TMEI

C$ 0.060

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

C$ 0.035

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD Index ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Index ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Index ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Index ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in these TD Index ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD Morningstar ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, Inc., Morningstar Research Inc., or any Morningstar affiliate ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD Morningstar ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®©2021 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $428 billion in assets as at June 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c8392.html

