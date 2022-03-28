U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.86
    +20.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,862.88
    +1.64 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,323.82
    +154.52 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.40
    -10.58 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.83
    -10.07 (-8.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.50
    -31.70 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    -0.57 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8250
    +1.7650 (+1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,086.84
    +3,241.87 (+7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    +29.71 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Unit Consolidations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TD

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") announced today that it intends to consolidate the units of TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF (TCLB) and TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF (TULB) (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs").

Unit Consolidations

After the close of trading on Thursday, March 31, 2022, TDAM will consolidate on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") the units of each TD ETF in the ratio of 1 new unit for 6 existing units. The TD ETFs will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on Friday, April 1, 2022, the effective date of the unit consolidations.

When a unit consolidation occurs, the net asset value per unit is increased by the same ratio as the unit consolidation so that the unit consolidation has no impact on the value of the unitholder's total unit position. A unitholder's cost per unit is also increased by the same ratio as the unit consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional units will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional unit, the number of post-consolidation units will be rounded down to the nearest whole unit and cash for the value of the fractional unit will be paid to the unitholder of the TD ETF.

TDAM reserves the right to cancel or amend the above corporate action if it deems it appropriate to do so before the effective date of Friday, April 1, 2022.

Unitholder Information

Unitholders of each TD ETF do not need to take any action to effect the unit consolidations. Unitholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the unit consolidations. A unitholder's broker may take several days to reflect the unit consolidations in the unitholder's account (the "Settlement Period"). However, the unitholder is still able to trade the securities of the consolidating TD ETFs during this time. If they wish to do so, TDAM recommends that unitholders contact their broker by phone during the Settlement Period in order to trade the post-consolidation units of the TD ETFs.

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $453 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2021 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c9345.html

Recommended Stories

  • Toll Brothers' (NYSE:TOL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Toll Brothers, Inc.'s ( NYSE:TOL ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.20 on 22nd of April. Despite this raise, the...

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Stock split may further fuel Tesla stock bubble: strategist

    Tesla shares are rallying after the company disclosed plans for a stock split on Monday. One strategist isn’t convinced the fanfare will last among investors for long.

  • Why Barclays Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of British banker Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) got decimated on Monday after one of its peers across the channel, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane BNP Paribas, was reported to have downgraded the British bank from outperform to neutral. As of 1 p.m. ET, Barclays stock is down 10.2%. This morning, Barclays got hit by a triple whammy of bad news.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Focus Composite Fund delivered a 7.3% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and S&P 500 […]

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Micron's Charts Are Mixed to Bearish Ahead of Earnings

    Chip maker Micron Technology is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday after the close of trading. Trading does not seem to show us anything to note but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has inched lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MU, below, we do not find a bottom reversal pattern.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • 3 of the Safest Growth Stocks on the Planet

    Here are three of the safest growth stocks on the planet. Alphabet's momentum should continue. Alphabet also has plenty of other growth drivers, including its Waymo self-driving car technology business.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.