TD Asset Management Inc. launches a Canadian Bank ETF and expands its ETF lineup with two new currency hedged offerings

New innovative Canadian Bank ETF and two currency hedged versions of popular TD ETFs offer investors additional flexibility to embrace opportunities in the growing ETF market

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of three new TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) to its expanding solution suite.

"The financial sector is an important pillar of our society and one of the largest sectors in the Canadian investment landscape whose performance drives the growth of the overall Canadian market. Canadian banks are resilient, highly diversified, and profitable companies. That's why we're proud to launch the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF – a simple way to help investors build long-term wealth through exposure to the largest Canadian banks and a focus on dividend growers." said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group.

"With the addition of two new currency hedged versions of popular TD ETFs, we continue to expand on our suite of Canadian Dollar Hedged ETF offerings, providing investors with additional flexibility when considering foreign investments. We're strengthening our commitment to Canadian investors to inspire greater choice and new vehicles to embrace opportunities in the growing ETF market." added Cooper.

New TD ETFs that begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today include:

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF (Ticker: TBNK)

TBNK seeks to track the performance of a Canadian bank dividend index that measures the investment return of equity securities of the largest Canadian banks and puts more weight in banks with higher dividend growth. Learn more here.

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF (Ticker: TECX)

TECX seeks to track the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global mid- and large-capitalization issuers related to technology, including disruptive technology related companies across the globe, hedged to the Canadian dollar. An unhedged (Ticker: TEC) and U.S. dollar (Ticker: TEC.U) version are also available.

Story continues

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF (Ticker: TUEX)

TUEX is an actively managed ETF that offers investors exposure to competitively positioned large-capitalization dividend paying U.S. companies with a focus on total return (income and moderate capital growth), hedged to the Canadian dollar. Option writing is actively employed to help enhance yield and reduce risk as part of the fund's strategy. An unhedged (Ticker: TUED) and U.S. dollar (Ticker: TUED.U) version are also available.

Additional information about TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Global Technology leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, and TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.TDAssetManagement.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on the TD ETF Resource Centre.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and the TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF ("TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) or the Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) (collectively, the "Indices") and/or any trademark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $421 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c9602.html