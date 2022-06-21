TD Bank Group Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Tower to its Board of Directors.

Nancy Tower Appointed to Board of Directors of TD Bank Group (CNW Group/TD Investor Relations)

"We are very pleased to welcome Nancy to TD's Board of Directors. Nancy is an accomplished executive with a long track record of business success in both Canada and the United States," said Brian Levitt, Chair of the Board, TD Bank Group. "As TD continues to build for the future, Nancy will also deepen the Board's regulatory, capital markets and operational capabilities."

Nancy joins TD's Board after an impressive 24-year career with Emera Inc., where she was most recently President & Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. subsidiary, Tampa Electric Company. She held a number of senior roles at Emera Inc. and its subsidiaries, including as Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Emera Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nancy has served on Boards of Directors for both the public sector and non-profit organizations throughout her career. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Stanfield's Ltd., AltaGas Ltd., and Finning International Inc. She has also given her time and leadership to non-profit organizations such as the United Way and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In 2011, she received WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award.

Nancy obtained her Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is a Chartered Accountant. She has also earned the Fellow Chartered Accountant designation.

For more information on TD's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.td.com/about-tdbfg/corporate-governance/board-members/boardmembers.jsp.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on April 30, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

