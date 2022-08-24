TD Bank Group Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mary Winston and Ajay Virmani to its Board of Directors.

Mary Winston (CNW Group/TD Investor Relations)

"We are very pleased to welcome Mary and Ajay to TD's Board of Directors," said Brian Levitt, Chair of the Board, TD Bank Group. "As TD continues to build for the future, the Bank will benefit from their business-related and financial expertise."

Mary Winston

Mary is an accomplished public-company financial executive and seasoned corporate director. She served as Chief Financial Officer of Family Dollar Stores Inc., Giant Eagle, and Scholastic Corp. and while serving as a board member, was also interim CEO of Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. In addition to serving as a director of TD's US banks, Mary is a director of Acuity Brands Inc., Dover Corporation, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Mary also sits on the Board of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), where she is also a Board Leadership Fellow.

Mary was named one of Savoy magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors of 2021 and was recognized by WomenInc. magazine as one of its Most Influential Corporate Directors in 2019. Mary was also named a Corporate Director to Watch by Directors & Boards magazine in 2017 and one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business by Black Enterprise magazine in 2015.

Mary holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin, an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ajay Virmani

A philanthropist and entrepreneur with more than 40 years of business leadership experience, Ajay is the founder and CEO of Cargojet Inc., a premium global air cargo logistics provider. He is also a member of Cargojet's board of directors.

Ajay currently serves on the board of The University Health Network and has previously served as a director of Export Development Canada, York University, Invest Ontario, and The Canadian Motion Pictures Screen Awards.

Story continues

In recognition of his many business accomplishments, Ajay was named Strategist of the Year and one of Canada's Top 5 CEOs by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2020. Ajay was also inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2021.

Ajay obtained his MBA from The City University of New York and has been honoured with a Doctor of Laws degree from Assumption University.

For more information on TD's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.td.com/about-tdbfg/corporate-governance/board-members/boardmembers.jsp.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on April 30, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

Ajay Virmani (CNW Group/TD Investor Relations)

SOURCE TD Investor Relations

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c9610.html