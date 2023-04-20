TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2023 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Cherie Brant
923,779,633
99.6
3,308,840
0.4
Amy W. Brinkley
909,469,060
98.1
17,619,413
1.9
Brian C. Ferguson
918,045,094
99.0
9,043,379
1.0
Colleen A. Goggins
917,750,430
99.0
9,338,043
1.0
David E. Kepler
920,304,297
99.3
6,784,012
0.7
Brian M. Levitt
898,718,409
96.9
28,370,064
3.1
Alan N. MacGibbon
921,291,993
99.4
5,796,480
0.6
Karen E. Maidment
910,996,688
98.3
16,091,785
1.7
Bharat B. Masrani
920,189,460
99.3
6,899,013
0.7
Claude Mongeau
923,633,346
99.6
3,455,127
0.4
S. Jane Rowe
920,267,000
99.3
6,823,138
0.7
Nancy G. Tower
924,778,176
99.8
2,310,297
0.2
Ajay Virmani
922,046,625
99.5
5,041,848
0.5
Mary Winston
920,815,244
99.3
6,273,229
0.7
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
SOURCE TD Bank Group
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c3786.html