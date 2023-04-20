U.S. markets closed

TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors

CNW Group
·2 min read

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2023 were elected as directors of TD.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Cherie Brant

923,779,633

99.6

3,308,840

0.4

Amy W. Brinkley

909,469,060

98.1

17,619,413

1.9

Brian C. Ferguson

918,045,094

99.0

9,043,379

1.0

Colleen A. Goggins

917,750,430

99.0

9,338,043

1.0

David E. Kepler

920,304,297

99.3

6,784,012

0.7

Brian M. Levitt

898,718,409

96.9

28,370,064

3.1

Alan N. MacGibbon

921,291,993

99.4

5,796,480

0.6

Karen E. Maidment

910,996,688

98.3

16,091,785

1.7

Bharat B. Masrani

920,189,460

99.3

6,899,013

0.7

Claude Mongeau

923,633,346

99.6

3,455,127

0.4

S. Jane Rowe

920,267,000

99.3

6,823,138

0.7

Nancy G. Tower

924,778,176

99.8

2,310,297

0.2

Ajay Virmani

922,046,625

99.5

5,041,848

0.5

Mary Winston

920,815,244

99.3

6,273,229

0.7


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

