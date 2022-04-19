U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,265.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,879.50
    -28.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.04
    -1.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3500
    +1.3500 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,756.00
    +1,761.01 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.91
    +20.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.63
    -28.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

TD Bank Group Comments on Expected Impact of the Charles Schwab Corporation's First Quarter Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TD
  • TDBKF
  • LXU

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (the "Bank") announced today that it expects The Charles Schwab Corporation's ("Schwab") first quarter earnings to translate into approximately CDN $202 million of reported equity in net income of an investment in Schwab for the Bank's fiscal 2022 second quarter. Excluding acquisition-related charges of approximately CDN $12 million after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of approximately CDN $34 million after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab will be approximately CDN $248 million.

TD Bank Group will release its second quarter financial results and host an earnings conference call on May 26, 2022. Conference call and audio webcast details will be announced closer to that date.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on January 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c3816.html

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • Plug Power stock surges after liquid green hydrogen delivery agreement with Walmart

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged 4.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the alternative energy company disclosed an agreement with Walmart Inc. for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart's U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. Walmart shares were little changed ahead of the open. "Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade,

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • IBM Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    IBM reports earnings on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for software revenue growth of 5.8% in the quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks these are the best stocks to buy right now

    Stick with stable stocks, hints Goldman Sachs.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Falls Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap, F-35 In Focus

    Will Lockheed Martin earnings include an update on F-35 fighter jets? LMT stock fell near a buy point.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Should You Consider Buying Raytheon (RTX) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • BP (LON:BP.) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • U.S. Stocks See Biggest Outflows of Year as Recession Fears Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rapidly exiting stocks, with U.S. equities seeing their biggest weekly outflows of the year as recession fears take hold.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtU.S. equity funds