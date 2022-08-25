TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Cision

This quarterly Earnings News Release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited third quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders for the three months ended July 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on our website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated August 24, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period. Additional information relating to the Bank is available on the Bank's website at http://www.td.com, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov (EDGAR filers section).



Reported results conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Bank's use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the "How We Performed" section of this document.



THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the third quarter last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.75, compared with $1.92 .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.09, compared with $1.96 .

Reported net income was $3,214 million, compared with $3,545 million.

Adjusted net income was $3,813 million, compared with $3,628 million.

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, nine months ended July 31, 2022, compared with the corresponding period last year:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $5.85, compared with $5.68.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $6.18, compared with $5.83.

Reported net income was $10,758 million, compared with $10,517 million.

Adjusted net income was $11,360 million, compared with $10,783 million.

Story continues

THIRD QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)

The third quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:

Amortization of acquired intangibles of $58 million ($52 million after-tax or 3 cents per share), compared with $68 million ($61 million after-tax or 3 cents per share) in the third quarter last year.

Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction of $23 million ($20 million after-tax or 1 cent per share), compared with $24 million ($22 million after-tax or 1 cent per share) in the third quarter last year.

Acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $29 million ($22 million after-tax or 1 cent per share).

Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition, net loss of $678 million ($505 million after-tax or 28 cents per share).

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022. Reported earnings were $3.2 billion, down 9.3% compared with the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.8 billion, up 5.1%.

"Continued business momentum, increased customer activity and the benefits of our deposit rich franchise contributed to TD's strong performance in the third quarter," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Investments in talent and innovation, combined with our focus on prudent risk and financial management, strengthened our business and extended our competitive advantage."

Canadian Retail delivered another strong quarter with record revenue

Canadian Retail net income was $2,253 million, an increase of 6% compared with the third quarter last year. Revenue was $7,020 million, an increase of 7%, supported by continued momentum in banking and insurance volumes, rising interest rates, and growth in customer activity, including record credit card sales, partially offset by lower wealth revenue due to market conditions. Expenses increased 8%, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including investments in technology and employee-related expenses. Provision for credit losses (PCL) increased by $70 million from the prior year, reflecting higher provisions for performing loans, partially offset by lower impaired PCL.

Canadian Retail continued to build on its momentum delivering record revenue for the quarter and welcoming more customers, which included record new account openings for new Canadians. The Bank continued to support forward-focused investments, such as the addition of the 24th state-of-the-art TD Insurance Auto Centre, further extending its geographic reach and ability to offer superior experiences to more customers. TD Direct Investing was ranked #1 best online broker in Canada in 2022 by MoneySense and the Bank was recognized as a market leader in Digital Customer Engagement by Industry Banking Reports.

The U.S. Retail Bank delivered strong results, fueled by momentum in the consumer and commercial businesses

U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,442 million (US$1,122 million), an increase of 11% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the third quarter last year. Reported net income included acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $29 million (US$22 million) or $22 million (US$17 million) after-tax. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,464 million (US$1,139 million), an increase of 13% (8% in U.S. dollars). The Bank's investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) contributed $289 million (US$226 million) in earnings, an increase of 47% (40% in U.S. dollars) compared with the third quarter last year.

The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in Schwab, reported net income of $1,153 million (US$896 million), an increase of 5% (1% in U.S. dollars) from the third quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses. On an adjusted basis, net income was a record $1,175 million (US$913 million), an increase of 7% (2% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher deposit margins and volumes, partially offset by higher PCL, lower income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and higher employee-related expenses.

U.S. Retail accelerated its business momentum in the third quarter. The U.S. Retail Bank delivered personal loan and deposit growth of 8% each year-over-year. In addition, improving commercial loan growth in middle market and specialty lending helped fuel 2.6% loan growth over the prior quarter. Combined with this growth, the significant wind-down in PPP volumes resulted in only a small decline in average loan volumes overall from the same quarter last year. The business momentum this quarter reflected a combination of strong originations and new customer growth, along with higher commercial line utilization and increased customer activity.

Last week's public meeting before the joint Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board was another important milestone in TD's ongoing work with community groups and regulators to advance the approval process for the First Horizon transaction. TD continues to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and looks forward to welcoming First Horizon customers and associates to the Bank.

To further enhance the colleague and customer experience, U.S. Retail launched TD Workshop this quarter – the Bank's first retail innovation lab, which combines a fully-functioning store with space to innovate, design and test new products, and engage with customers and the broader community. For the third consecutive year, TD Auto Finance was proud to be ranked "Highest in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Lenders with Prime Credit" in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.1 This quarter, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

Solid Wholesale Banking performance in Q3

Wholesale Banking net income for the quarter was $271 million, a decrease of 18% compared to the third quarter last year reflecting higher non-interest expenses and PCL. In spite of market volatility and a weaker underwriting environment, revenue was down only 1% year-over-year, with the decreased activity partially offset by other parts of the business, reflecting the strength of Wholesale Banking's diversified business model.

TD's proposed acquisition of Cowen Inc., announced on August 2, 2022, will accelerate the Wholesale Bank's U.S. dollar growth strategy by expanding its product and service offering, increasing depth in key business lines, and adding scale and high-quality talent. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

Additionally, TD Securities was named the Canadian FX Service Quality Leader for Corporates in 2022 by Coalition Greenwich Study for the third consecutive year, continuing to demonstrate the Wholesale Bank's leadership position in the Canadian market.

Capital

TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.9%.

Conclusion

"We enter the final quarter of fiscal 2022 with growing businesses, a powerful brand and a proven ability to drive consistent execution across the Bank," added Masrani. "In a complex macroeconomic environment, we are well-positioned to continue investing in our business and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, the Bank (as defined in this document) makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A") in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report under the headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "The Bank's Response to COVID-19", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2022" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "Focus for 2022" for the Corporate segment, and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives and priorities for 2022 and beyond and strategies to achieve them, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, the Bank's anticipated financial performance, and the potential economic, financial and other impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may", and "could".



By their very nature, these forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, general and specific. Especially in light of the uncertainty related to the physical, financial, economic, political, and regulatory environments, such risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause, individually or in the aggregate, such differences include: strategic, credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit spreads), operational (including technology, cyber security, and infrastructure), model, insurance, liquidity, capital adequacy, legal, regulatory compliance and conduct, reputational, environmental and social, and other risks. Examples of such risk factors include the economic, financial, and other impacts of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Bank operates; geopolitical risk; the ability of the Bank to execute on long-term strategies and shorter-term key strategic priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, business retention plans, and strategic plans; technology and cyber security risk (including cyber-attacks or data security breaches) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; model risk; fraud activity; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank or its affiliates, including relating to the care and control of information, and other risks arising from the Bank's use of third-party service providers; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations, including without limitation tax laws, capital guidelines and liquidity regulatory guidance and the bank recapitalization "bail-in" regime; regulatory oversight and compliance risk; increased competition from incumbents and new entrants (including Fintechs and big technology competitors); shifts in consumer attitudes and disruptive technology; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; ability of the Bank to attract, develop, and retain key talent; changes to the Bank's credit ratings; changes in currency and interest rates (including the possibility of negative interest rates); increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; Interbank Offered Rate (IBOR) transition risk; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Bank; existing and potential international debt crises; environmental and social risk (including climate change); and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results. For more detailed information, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Management" section of the 2021 MD&A, as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders and news releases (as applicable) related to any events or transactions discussed under the heading "Pending Acquisition" or "Significant and Subsequent Events and Pending Acquisitions" in the relevant MD&A, which applicable releases may be found on www.td.com. All such factors, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Bank. The Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the Bank's forward-looking statements.



Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2021 MD&A under the headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "The Bank's Response to COVID-19", under the headings "Key Priorities for 2022" and "Operating Environment and Outlook" for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments, and under the heading "Focus for 2022" for the Corporate segment, each as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders.



Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation.



This document was reviewed by the Bank's Audit Committee and was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, on the Audit Committee's recommendation, prior to its release.

_________________________ 1 TD Auto Finance received the highest score in the non-captive national – prime segment (between 214,000 and 542,000 transactions) in the J.D. Power 2020-2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Studies of dealers' satisfaction with automotive finance providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





























(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted) For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



July 31

April 30

July 31

July 31

July 31



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Results of operations





























Total revenue – reported $ 10,925

$ 11,263

$ 10,712

$ 33,469

$ 31,752

Total revenue – adjusted1

11,603



11,039



10,712



33,923



31,752

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

351



27



(37)



450



(101)

Insurance claims and related expenses

829



592



836



2,177



2,057

Non-interest expenses – reported

6,096



6,033



5,616



18,096



17,129

Non-interest expenses – adjusted1

6,033



5,999



5,576



17,929



17,011

Net income – reported

3,214



3,811



3,545



10,758



10,517

Net income – adjusted1

3,813



3,714



3,628



11,360



10,783

Financial position (billions of Canadian dollars)





























Total loans net of allowance for loan losses $ 790.8

$ 765.0

$ 719.2

$ 790.8

$ 719.2

Total assets

1,840.8



1,825.3



1,703.1



1,840.8



1,703.1

Total deposits

1,201.7



1,183.7



1,118.7



1,201.7



1,118.7

Total equity

102.6



99.4



99.9



102.6



99.9

Total risk-weighted assets2

495.7



489.0



465.5



495.7



465.5

Financial ratios





























Return on common equity (ROE) – reported3

13.5 %

16.4 %

15.3 %

15.1 %

15.4 % Return on common equity – adjusted1

16.1



15.9



15.6



15.9



15.8

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)1

18.4



22.1



20.8



20.4



21.2

Return on tangible common equity – adjusted1

21.6



21.2



20.9



21.2



21.4

Efficiency ratio – reported3

55.8



53.6



52.4



54.1



53.9

Efficiency ratio – adjusted1,3

52.0



54.3



52.0



52.9



53.6

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses as a % of net





























average loans and acceptances

0.17



0.01



(0.02)



0.08



(0.02)

Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 1.76

$ 2.08

$ 1.92

$ 5.86

$ 5.69

Diluted

1.75



2.07



1.92



5.85



5.68

Dividends per share

0.89



0.89



0.79



2.67



2.37

Book value per share3

52.54



51.49



51.21



52.54



51.21

Closing share price4

83.18



92.79



82.95



83.18



82.95

Shares outstanding (millions)





























Average basic

1,804.5



1,804.7



1,818.8



1,810.0



1,816.8

Average diluted

1,807.1



1,808.3



1,821.8



1,813.3



1,819.2

End of period

1,813.1



1,803.9



1,820.0



1,813.1



1,820.0

Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars) $ 150.8

$ 167.4

$ 151.0

$ 150.8

$ 151.0

Dividend yield3

4.0 %

3.6 %

3.7 %

3.8 %

4.0 % Dividend payout ratio3

50.6



42.8



41.2



45.5



41.7

Price-earnings ratio3

10.6



11.5



9.8



10.6



9.8

Total shareholder return (1 year)3

4.2



13.9



44.4



4.2



44.4

Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)1,3





























Per share earnings





























Basic $ 2.09

$ 2.02

$ 1.96

$ 6.19

$ 5.83

Diluted

2.09



2.02



1.96



6.18



5.83

Dividend payout ratio

42.5 %

43.9 %

40.2 %

43.1 %

40.6 % Price-earnings ratio

10.0



11.4



11.2



10.0



11.2

Capital ratios2





























Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio

14.9 %

14.7 %

14.5 %

14.9 %

14.5 % Tier 1 Capital ratio

16.3



15.9



15.9



16.3



15.9

Total Capital ratio

18.8



18.5



18.5



18.8



18.5

Leverage ratio

4.3



4.3



4.8



4.3



4.8

TLAC ratio

32.0



30.4



26.3



32.0



26.3

TLAC Leverage ratio

8.5



8.1



7.9



8.5



7.9



1 The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Bank") prepares its unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as the "reported" results. The Bank also utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted" results and non-GAAP ratios to assess each of its businesses and to measure overall Bank performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Refer to the "How We Performed" section of this document for further explanation, a list of the items of note, and a reconciliation of adjusted to reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. 2 These measures have been included in this document in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR), Leverage Requirements, and Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) guidelines. Refer to the "Capital Position" section in the third quarter of 2022 MD&A for further details. 3 For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the third quarter of 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. 4 Toronto Stock Exchange closing market price.



SIGNIFICANT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS, AND PENDING ACQUISITIONS

Acquisition of Cowen Inc.

On August 2, 2022, the Bank and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39.00 for each share of Cowen common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from Cowen's stockholders and certain U.S., Canadian, and foreign regulatory authorities. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the Wholesale Banking segment. Based on the estimated financial performance and balance sheets of the Bank and Cowen, including transaction-related impacts, the Bank expects that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital ratio will be comfortably above 11% upon the closing of the Cowen acquisition, pro forma for the closing of the Bank's acquisition of First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon").

Sale of Schwab Common Shares

On August 1, 2022, in order to provide the capital required for the acquisition of Cowen, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab at a price of US$66.53 per share for proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion (US$1.9 billion). Approximately 15 million shares were sold to Schwab pursuant to a repurchase agreement at a price equal to the price obtained in the sale of 13.4 million shares sold to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. All shares sold automatically converted into shares of Schwab voting common stock and the shares acquired by Schwab are no longer outstanding. The sales reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%. The Bank is expected to recognize approximately $1 billion (US$770 million) as other income (net of $370 million (US$290 million) loss from accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) reclassified to earnings), in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Acquisition of First Horizon Corporation

On February 28, 2022, the Bank and First Horizon announced a definitive agreement for the Bank to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon. In connection with this transaction, the Bank has invested US$494 million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock (convertible in certain circumstances into up to 4.9% of First Horizon's common stock). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from First Horizon's shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the U.S. Retail segment.

If the transaction does not close prior to November 27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional US$0.65 per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing. Either party will have the right to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by February 27, 2023 (the "outside date"), subject to the right of either party (under certain conditions) to extend the outside date to May 27, 2023.

During the quarter, the Bank implemented a strategy to mitigate interest rate volatility to capital on closing of the acquisition.

The fair value of First Horizon's fixed rate financial assets and liabilities and certain intangible assets are sensitive to interest rate changes. The fair value of net assets will determine the amount of goodwill to be recognized on closing of the acquisition. Increases in goodwill and intangibles will negatively impact capital ratios because they are deducted from capital under OSFI Basel III rules. In order to mitigate this volatility to closing capital, the Bank de-designated certain interest rate swaps hedging fixed income investments in fair value hedge accounting relationships.

After the de-designation, mark-to-market gains (losses) on these swaps are being recognized in earnings, without any corresponding offset from the previously hedged investments, which will mitigate the capital impact from changes in the amount of goodwill recognized on closing of the acquisition. The de-designation also triggered the amortization of the investments' basis adjustment to net interest income over the remaining expected life of the investments.

For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022, the Bank recognized $(721) million in non-interest income related to the mark‑to‑market on the swaps, and $43 million in net interest income related to the basis adjustment amortization.

HOW WE PERFORMED

HOW THE BANK REPORTS

The Bank prepares its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance and are disclosed in Table 3. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. Supplementary financial measures depict the Bank's financial performance and position, and capital management measures depict the Bank's capital position, and both are explained in this document where they first appear.

U.S. Strategic Cards

The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio is comprised of agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and PCL related to these portfolios in the Bank's Interim Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate's reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.

Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation

On October 6, 2020, the Bank acquired an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab following the completion of Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade ("Schwab transaction"). For further details, refer to Note 7 of the third quarter of 2022 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. The Bank accounts for its investment in Schwab using the equity method and reports its after-tax share of Schwab's earnings with a one-month lag. The U.S. Retail segment reflects the Bank's share of net income from its investment in Schwab. The Corporate segment net income (loss) includes amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction.

The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.