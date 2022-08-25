TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
This quarterly Earnings News Release should be read in conjunction with the Bank's unaudited third quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders for the three months ended July 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which is available on our website at http://www.td.com/investor/. This analysis is dated August 24, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, and have been primarily derived from the Bank's Annual or Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Certain comparative amounts have been revised to conform to the presentation adopted in the current period. Additional information relating to the Bank is available on the Bank's website at http://www.td.com, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov (EDGAR filers section).
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, compared with the third quarter last year:
Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.75, compared with $1.92.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.09, compared with $1.96.
Reported net income was $3,214 million, compared with $3,545 million.
Adjusted net income was $3,813 million, compared with $3,628 million.
YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, nine months ended July 31, 2022, compared with the corresponding period last year:
Reported diluted earnings per share were $5.85, compared with $5.68.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $6.18, compared with $5.83.
Reported net income was $10,758 million, compared with $10,517 million.
Adjusted net income was $11,360 million, compared with $10,783 million.
THIRD QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS (ITEMS OF NOTE)
The third quarter reported earnings figures included the following items of note:
Amortization of acquired intangibles of $58 million ($52 million after-tax or 3 cents per share), compared with $68 million ($61 million after-tax or 3 cents per share) in the third quarter last year.
Acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction of $23 million ($20 million after-tax or 1 cent per share), compared with $24 million ($22 million after-tax or 1 cent per share) in the third quarter last year.
Acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $29 million ($22 million after-tax or 1 cent per share).
Mitigation of interest rate volatility to closing capital on First Horizon acquisition, net loss of $678 million ($505 million after-tax or 28 cents per share).
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022. Reported earnings were $3.2 billion, down 9.3% compared with the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.8 billion, up 5.1%.
"Continued business momentum, increased customer activity and the benefits of our deposit rich franchise contributed to TD's strong performance in the third quarter," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Investments in talent and innovation, combined with our focus on prudent risk and financial management, strengthened our business and extended our competitive advantage."
Canadian Retail delivered another strong quarter with record revenue
Canadian Retail net income was $2,253 million, an increase of 6% compared with the third quarter last year. Revenue was $7,020 million, an increase of 7%, supported by continued momentum in banking and insurance volumes, rising interest rates, and growth in customer activity, including record credit card sales, partially offset by lower wealth revenue due to market conditions. Expenses increased 8%, reflecting higher spend supporting business growth, including investments in technology and employee-related expenses. Provision for credit losses (PCL) increased by $70 million from the prior year, reflecting higher provisions for performing loans, partially offset by lower impaired PCL.
Canadian Retail continued to build on its momentum delivering record revenue for the quarter and welcoming more customers, which included record new account openings for new Canadians. The Bank continued to support forward-focused investments, such as the addition of the 24th state-of-the-art TD Insurance Auto Centre, further extending its geographic reach and ability to offer superior experiences to more customers. TD Direct Investing was ranked #1 best online broker in Canada in 2022 by MoneySense and the Bank was recognized as a market leader in Digital Customer Engagement by Industry Banking Reports.
The U.S. Retail Bank delivered strong results, fueled by momentum in the consumer and commercial businesses
U.S. Retail reported net income for the quarter was $1,442 million (US$1,122 million), an increase of 11% (7% in U.S. dollars) compared with the third quarter last year. Reported net income included acquisition and integration-related charges for the First Horizon acquisition of $29 million (US$22 million) or $22 million (US$17 million) after-tax. On an adjusted basis, net income for the quarter was $1,464 million (US$1,139 million), an increase of 13% (8% in U.S. dollars). The Bank's investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) contributed $289 million (US$226 million) in earnings, an increase of 47% (40% in U.S. dollars) compared with the third quarter last year.
The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes the Bank's investment in Schwab, reported net income of $1,153 million (US$896 million), an increase of 5% (1% in U.S. dollars) from the third quarter last year, primarily reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses. On an adjusted basis, net income was a record $1,175 million (US$913 million), an increase of 7% (2% in U.S. dollars), reflecting higher deposit margins and volumes, partially offset by higher PCL, lower income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and higher employee-related expenses.
U.S. Retail accelerated its business momentum in the third quarter. The U.S. Retail Bank delivered personal loan and deposit growth of 8% each year-over-year. In addition, improving commercial loan growth in middle market and specialty lending helped fuel 2.6% loan growth over the prior quarter. Combined with this growth, the significant wind-down in PPP volumes resulted in only a small decline in average loan volumes overall from the same quarter last year. The business momentum this quarter reflected a combination of strong originations and new customer growth, along with higher commercial line utilization and increased customer activity.
Last week's public meeting before the joint Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board was another important milestone in TD's ongoing work with community groups and regulators to advance the approval process for the First Horizon transaction. TD continues to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and looks forward to welcoming First Horizon customers and associates to the Bank.
To further enhance the colleague and customer experience, U.S. Retail launched TD Workshop this quarter – the Bank's first retail innovation lab, which combines a fully-functioning store with space to innovate, design and test new products, and engage with customers and the broader community. For the third consecutive year, TD Auto Finance was proud to be ranked "Highest in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Lenders with Prime Credit" in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.1 This quarter, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women.
Solid Wholesale Banking performance in Q3
Wholesale Banking net income for the quarter was $271 million, a decrease of 18% compared to the third quarter last year reflecting higher non-interest expenses and PCL. In spite of market volatility and a weaker underwriting environment, revenue was down only 1% year-over-year, with the decreased activity partially offset by other parts of the business, reflecting the strength of Wholesale Banking's diversified business model.
TD's proposed acquisition of Cowen Inc., announced on August 2, 2022, will accelerate the Wholesale Bank's U.S. dollar growth strategy by expanding its product and service offering, increasing depth in key business lines, and adding scale and high-quality talent. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023.
Additionally, TD Securities was named the Canadian FX Service Quality Leader for Corporates in 2022 by Coalition Greenwich Study for the third consecutive year, continuing to demonstrate the Wholesale Bank's leadership position in the Canadian market.
Capital
TD's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.9%.
Conclusion
"We enter the final quarter of fiscal 2022 with growing businesses, a powerful brand and a proven ability to drive consistent execution across the Bank," added Masrani. "In a complex macroeconomic environment, we are well-positioned to continue investing in our business and create long-term value for our shareholders."
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements".
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document was reviewed by the Bank's Audit Committee and was approved by the Bank's Board of Directors, on the Audit Committee's recommendation, prior to its release.
1
TD Auto Finance received the highest score in the non-captive national – prime segment (between 214,000 and 542,000 transactions) in the J.D. Power 2020-2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Studies of dealers' satisfaction with automotive finance providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
TABLE 1: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(millions of Canadian dollars, except as noted)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
July 31
April 30
July 31
July 31
July 31
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Results of operations
Total revenue – reported
$
10,925
$
11,263
$
10,712
$
33,469
$
31,752
Total revenue – adjusted1
11,603
11,039
10,712
33,923
31,752
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
351
27
(37)
450
(101)
Insurance claims and related expenses
829
592
836
2,177
2,057
Non-interest expenses – reported
6,096
6,033
5,616
18,096
17,129
Non-interest expenses – adjusted1
6,033
5,999
5,576
17,929
17,011
Net income – reported
3,214
3,811
3,545
10,758
10,517
Net income – adjusted1
3,813
3,714
3,628
11,360
10,783
Financial position (billions of Canadian dollars)
Total loans net of allowance for loan losses
$
790.8
$
765.0
$
719.2
$
790.8
$
719.2
Total assets
1,840.8
1,825.3
1,703.1
1,840.8
1,703.1
Total deposits
1,201.7
1,183.7
1,118.7
1,201.7
1,118.7
Total equity
102.6
99.4
99.9
102.6
99.9
Total risk-weighted assets2
495.7
489.0
465.5
495.7
465.5
Financial ratios
Return on common equity (ROE) – reported3
13.5
%
16.4
%
15.3
%
15.1
%
15.4
%
Return on common equity – adjusted1
16.1
15.9
15.6
15.9
15.8
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)1
18.4
22.1
20.8
20.4
21.2
Return on tangible common equity – adjusted1
21.6
21.2
20.9
21.2
21.4
Efficiency ratio – reported3
55.8
53.6
52.4
54.1
53.9
Efficiency ratio – adjusted1,3
52.0
54.3
52.0
52.9
53.6
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses as a % of net
average loans and acceptances
0.17
0.01
(0.02)
0.08
(0.02)
Common share information – reported (Canadian dollars)
Per share earnings
Basic
$
1.76
$
2.08
$
1.92
$
5.86
$
5.69
Diluted
1.75
2.07
1.92
5.85
5.68
Dividends per share
0.89
0.89
0.79
2.67
2.37
Book value per share3
52.54
51.49
51.21
52.54
51.21
Closing share price4
83.18
92.79
82.95
83.18
82.95
Shares outstanding (millions)
Average basic
1,804.5
1,804.7
1,818.8
1,810.0
1,816.8
Average diluted
1,807.1
1,808.3
1,821.8
1,813.3
1,819.2
End of period
1,813.1
1,803.9
1,820.0
1,813.1
1,820.0
Market capitalization (billions of Canadian dollars)
$
150.8
$
167.4
$
151.0
$
150.8
$
151.0
Dividend yield3
4.0
%
3.6
%
3.7
%
3.8
%
4.0
%
Dividend payout ratio3
50.6
42.8
41.2
45.5
41.7
Price-earnings ratio3
10.6
11.5
9.8
10.6
9.8
Total shareholder return (1 year)3
4.2
13.9
44.4
4.2
44.4
Common share information – adjusted (Canadian dollars)1,3
Per share earnings
Basic
$
2.09
$
2.02
$
1.96
$
6.19
$
5.83
Diluted
2.09
2.02
1.96
6.18
5.83
Dividend payout ratio
42.5
%
43.9
%
40.2
%
43.1
%
40.6
%
Price-earnings ratio
10.0
11.4
11.2
10.0
11.2
Capital ratios2
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio
14.9
%
14.7
%
14.5
%
14.9
%
14.5
%
Tier 1 Capital ratio
16.3
15.9
15.9
16.3
15.9
Total Capital ratio
18.8
18.5
18.5
18.8
18.5
Leverage ratio
4.3
4.3
4.8
4.3
4.8
TLAC ratio
32.0
30.4
26.3
32.0
26.3
TLAC Leverage ratio
8.5
8.1
7.9
8.5
7.9
1
The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or the "Bank") prepares its unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, the current GAAP, and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as the "reported" results. The Bank also utilizes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted" results and non-GAAP ratios to assess each of its businesses and to measure overall Bank performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Refer to the "How We Performed" section of this document for further explanation, a list of the items of note, and a reconciliation of adjusted to reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers.
2
These measures have been included in this document in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR), Leverage Requirements, and Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) guidelines. Refer to the "Capital Position" section in the third quarter of 2022 MD&A for further details.
3
For additional information about this metric, refer to the Glossary in the third quarter of 2022 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.
4
Toronto Stock Exchange closing market price.
SIGNIFICANT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS, AND PENDING ACQUISITIONS
Acquisition of Cowen Inc.
On August 2, 2022, the Bank and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39.00 for each share of Cowen common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from Cowen's stockholders and certain U.S., Canadian, and foreign regulatory authorities. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the Wholesale Banking segment. Based on the estimated financial performance and balance sheets of the Bank and Cowen, including transaction-related impacts, the Bank expects that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital ratio will be comfortably above 11% upon the closing of the Cowen acquisition, pro forma for the closing of the Bank's acquisition of First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon").
Sale of Schwab Common Shares
On August 1, 2022, in order to provide the capital required for the acquisition of Cowen, the Bank sold 28.4 million non-voting common shares of Schwab at a price of US$66.53 per share for proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion (US$1.9 billion). Approximately 15 million shares were sold to Schwab pursuant to a repurchase agreement at a price equal to the price obtained in the sale of 13.4 million shares sold to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933. All shares sold automatically converted into shares of Schwab voting common stock and the shares acquired by Schwab are no longer outstanding. The sales reduced the Bank's ownership interest in Schwab from approximately 13.4% to 12.0%. The Bank is expected to recognize approximately $1 billion (US$770 million) as other income (net of $370 million (US$290 million) loss from accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) reclassified to earnings), in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Acquisition of First Horizon Corporation
On February 28, 2022, the Bank and First Horizon announced a definitive agreement for the Bank to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon. In connection with this transaction, the Bank has invested US$494 million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock (convertible in certain circumstances into up to 4.9% of First Horizon's common stock). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from First Horizon's shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. The results of the acquired business will be consolidated by the Bank from the closing date and reported in the U.S. Retail segment.
If the transaction does not close prior to November 27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional US$0.65 per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing. Either party will have the right to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by February 27, 2023 (the "outside date"), subject to the right of either party (under certain conditions) to extend the outside date to May 27, 2023.
During the quarter, the Bank implemented a strategy to mitigate interest rate volatility to capital on closing of the acquisition.
The fair value of First Horizon's fixed rate financial assets and liabilities and certain intangible assets are sensitive to interest rate changes. The fair value of net assets will determine the amount of goodwill to be recognized on closing of the acquisition. Increases in goodwill and intangibles will negatively impact capital ratios because they are deducted from capital under OSFI Basel III rules. In order to mitigate this volatility to closing capital, the Bank de-designated certain interest rate swaps hedging fixed income investments in fair value hedge accounting relationships.
After the de-designation, mark-to-market gains (losses) on these swaps are being recognized in earnings, without any corresponding offset from the previously hedged investments, which will mitigate the capital impact from changes in the amount of goodwill recognized on closing of the acquisition. The de-designation also triggered the amortization of the investments' basis adjustment to net interest income over the remaining expected life of the investments.
For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022, the Bank recognized $(721) million in non-interest income related to the mark‑to‑market on the swaps, and $43 million in net interest income related to the basis adjustment amortization.
HOW WE PERFORMED
HOW THE BANK REPORTS
The Bank prepares its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS and refers to results prepared in accordance with IFRS as "reported" results.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
In addition to reported results, the Bank also presents certain financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures that are historical, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures, to assess its results. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as "adjusted" results, are utilized to assess the Bank's businesses and to measure the Bank's overall performance. To arrive at adjusted results, the Bank adjusts reported results for "items of note". Items of note are items which management does not believe are indicative of underlying business performance and are disclosed in Table 3. Non-GAAP ratios include a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Examples of non-GAAP ratios include adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, and adjusted effective income tax rate. The Bank believes that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide the reader with a better understanding of how management views the Bank's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used in this document are not defined terms under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar terms used by other issuers. Supplementary financial measures depict the Bank's financial performance and position, and capital management measures depict the Bank's capital position, and both are explained in this document where they first appear.
U.S. Strategic Cards
The Bank's U.S. strategic cards portfolio is comprised of agreements with certain U.S. retailers pursuant to which TD is the U.S. issuer of private label and co-branded consumer credit cards to their U.S. customers. Under the terms of the individual agreements, the Bank and the retailers share in the profits generated by the relevant portfolios after credit losses. Under IFRS, TD is required to present the gross amount of revenue and PCL related to these portfolios in the Bank's Interim Consolidated Statement of Income. At the segment level, the retailer program partners' share of revenues and credit losses is presented in the Corporate segment, with an offsetting amount (representing the partners' net share) recorded in Non-interest expenses, resulting in no impact to Corporate's reported Net income (loss). The Net income (loss) included in the U.S. Retail segment includes only the portion of revenue and credit losses attributable to TD under the agreements.
Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation
On October 6, 2020, the Bank acquired an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab following the completion of Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade ("Schwab transaction"). For further details, refer to Note 7 of the third quarter of 2022 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. The Bank accounts for its investment in Schwab using the equity method and reports its after-tax share of Schwab's earnings with a one-month lag. The U.S. Retail segment reflects the Bank's share of net income from its investment in Schwab. The Corporate segment net income (loss) includes amounts for amortization of acquired intangibles and the acquisition and integration charges related to the Schwab transaction.
The following table provides the operating results on a reported basis for the Bank.
TABLE 2: OPERATING RESULTS – Reported