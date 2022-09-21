U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.83
    +15.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,831.66
    +125.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,444.58
    +19.53 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.69
    +1.75 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +11.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.39 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5460
    -0.0250 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9650
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,280.01
    +331.21 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.09
    +5.22 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.92
    +44.26 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

TD Bank and Target Corporation Extend U.S. Credit Card Partnership Agreement Through 2030

0
·2 min read

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced a multi-year contract extension with Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), in which TD will continue to be the exclusive issuer of Target co-branded and private label consumer credit cards.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)
America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)

"A decade of partnership has enabled our teams to innovate together and deliver a compelling card program for Target guests," said Chris Fred, Head of U.S. Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending, TD Bank. "We are thrilled to continue our collaborative relationship with Target, a leading retailer that shares our growth mindset and sharp focus on the customer."

Earlier this year, Target and TD expanded the RedCard Mastercard program at the point of sale in Target stores and on Target.com, to originate co-branded cards that offer exceptional value for guests. In addition to industry-leading 5% instant savings available every day at Target, RedCard Mastercard holders can earn 2% on eligible dining and gas purchases and 1% everywhere else.

"RedCard holders are among Target's most engaged guests and have saved more than $9.7 billion over 12 years of Target runs. By deepening our partnership with TD Bank, Target will continue to offer guests meaningful, everyday value through 5% savings, free shipping from Target.com on most items, extended return times and exclusive offers," said Gemma Kubat, President, Financial & Retail Services, Target.

TD first acquired Target's U.S. credit card portfolio in 2013.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-bank-and-target-corporation-extend-us-credit-card-partnership-agreement-through-2030-301628879.html

SOURCE TD Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock mark

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 70% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a former rising star that's crashing and burning this year. The average price target for the stock is nearly 51% higher than Nvidia's current share price. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted in the Q2 conference call that the company has several launches of next-generation superchip platforms on the way soon.

  • Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.

  • Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week

    Cathie Wood went looking for discounts last week. The co-founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, known for her bold calls on technology stocks, went searching through the bargain bin of beaten-down stocks last week and came away with some real winners. Twilio could well be one of the most successful companies you've never heard of -- but it's almost certain you've interacted with its groundbreaking platform, which integrates communication software with mobile apps.

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • At US$42.58, Is It Time To Put Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) On Your Watch List?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ). The company's stock saw...

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged nose biting incident

    Beyond Meat has suspended its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested this past weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Fed Decision, Powell Comments

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and Fed chief Powell's press conference.

  • 3 REITs with the Highest Upside According to Analysts

    When investors consider the vast universe of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks they can purchase, it’s always difficult to make well-informed decisions. So it’s always comforting to know that professional analysts who have studied all of the matrices and news of a particular company support your choices. Analyst ratings also assist investors by pointing out which REITs have the highest potential upside from current prices. Here are three REIT stocks with the highest upside predictions f

  • The Dollar Hits 20-Year High After Russia Mobilizes More Troops and Makes Nuclear Threat

    The U.S. dollar rose to 20-year highs early Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the country’s military and issued a nuclear threat.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

    Does the September share price for Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...